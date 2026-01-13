Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has been one of the hottest names on the market, for both college coaching jobs and NFL jobs. But he’s apparently not going anywhere.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that despite “interest from several NFL teams,” Freeman is expected to remain at Notre Dame for the 2026 season. It will be his fifth full season in charge of the program.

In addition to reporting that expectation for Freeman on Twitter, Schefter joined NFL Live on Tuesday to discuss some of the openings. Analyst Dan Orlovsky suggested that the Pittsburgh Steelers should make their first call to Marcus Freeman.

“You brought up the name Marcus Freeman,” Schefter said. “I fully expect that he’s staying at Notre Dame this year. He’s not going anywhere this year, is my expectation and understanding.”

Notre Dame has gotten progressively better under Marcus Freeman’s watch. The program went 9-4 in 2022, his first season in charge. That was followed by a 10-3 campaign in 2023.

The following year Notre Dame would make it all the way to the national championship game, ultimately falling to Ohio State to finish as the national runner-up. The program went 14-2.

That was nearly followed up by another playoff run in 2025, but Notre Dame was controversially left out of the playoff by the selection committee with a 10-2 record. The Fighting Irish had won their final 10 games of the season, and both losses at the beginning of the year were to College Football Playoff teams.

