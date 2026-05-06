Battery charge dropped against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale two months after arrest

The battery charge against Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale has been dropped two months after her arrest in Miami, per Andy Slater. The reason for the dropped charge was not revealed.

Arike Ogunbowale, who played college basketball at Notre Dame, was celebrating her team’s championship in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league at the time of her arrest in March. She was at E11EVEN in South Beach when she was allegedly involved in a dispute with other people at the club, which led to security attempting to kick out a group that included her.

That’s when Ogunbowale was accused of attacking a security guard, punching him in his face, and causing him to fall to the ground. Police were called, and Ogunbowale was arrested for battery on Mar. 5.

Ogunbowale has been in the WNBA since the 2019 season. The Wings selected her at No. 5 overall in the 2019 draft, and she has been one of the league’s top players. Ogunbowale is a four-time All-Star, a two-time WNBA All-Star MVP, and a three-time selection to the All-WNBA team.

Arike Ogunbowale signed a contract extension with Wings this offseason

This offseason, Ogunbowale signed a multi-year contract extension with the Wings, but took less money to stay in Dallas. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old explained why she made the move.

“God has blessed me with a good amount of money outside the court that I knew that in order to win here, you have to take less,” Ogunbowale said, per Danielle Lerner of USA Today. “All the greats have done it, all the great players. Vegas wouldn’t be where they are if people didn’t take less. New York has had to do the same, and we haven’t even touched that.

“So it was a no-brainer for me to be able to do that to get great players like (Alanna Smith). I was able to play with her at Unrivaled, and I love playing with her. I played with Jess for two years in college. So to be able to get them, it was definitely worth it.”