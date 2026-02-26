College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Micah Shrewsberry stands with Notre Dame

The Micah Shrewsberry era at Notre Dame has been a major disappointment, to put it lightly. Since Shrewsberry jumped from Penn State to Notre Dame prior to the 2023-24 season, the Fighting Irish are just 40-54 (3-12) and have not sniffed the NCAA Tournament.

Frustrations officially boiled over Tuesday night, as No. 1 Duke completely decimated Notre Dame 100-56 in South Bend. The 44-point loss marked the Irish’s worst since the 19th century.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, however, Notre Dame brass may not be looking to move on from Shrewsberry in the immediate future.

“Three seasons into his tenure in South Bend, Micah Shrewsberry has yet to finish above .500 overall, or in the ACC,” Borzello wrote. “The 2025-26 season has been his worst showing, with the Fighting Irish entering the week just 3-11 in conference play. There’s no appetite to make an immediate move, sources told ESPN, though, and Shrewsberry is still signed through the 2029-30 season.”

It’s been an extremely rough decade for the Notre Dame basketball program. The Irish have made the NCAA Tournament just once since 2018. That appearance came in 2022, when Notre Dame earned a No. 11 seed under longtime head coach Mike Brey. It ultimately fell to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32 following a First Four win over No. 11 seed Rutgers and a Round of 64 win over No. 6 seed Alabama.

Notre Dame has not made NCAA Tournament appearance in Micah Shrewsberry era

From 2001-2017, Notre Dame missed the NCAA Tournament just five times. It never once earned a double-digit seed, made three trips to the Sweet Sixteen, and two trips to the Elite Eight (2015 and 2016). It almost seems like that was a completely program from the one that rolls the ball out now in South Bend.

“We gotta keep getting better. We’re playing good basketball in stretches. Right now, good basketball for us might be maturity,” Shrewsberry said earlier this month. “It might be how do we handle a mistake, and not turn it into two mistakes. As we start to grow and mature, that will lead to more good basketball for longer stretches. That’s the most important thing i’m thinking about right now, with our group.”

Notre Dame has three games remaining in the regular season (NC State, Stanford, and Boston College). If Shrewsberry does indeed return next season, it would likely be extremely make or break for the Indianapolis native.