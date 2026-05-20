Division II standout Yoro Diallo commits to Notre Dame

Division II standout Yoro Diallo committed to Notre Dame out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Diallo played at UVA Wise last season following his transfer from Winthrop University.

At Winthrop, he averaged 1.8 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 7.5 minutes per game. However, he broke out this past season playing at UVA Wise.

Diallo played in 28 games and averaged 14.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shot 47.8% from the floor. He also shot 28.2% from three-point range.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Funny enough, Notre Dame also landed former Winthrop center Logan Duncomb in the transfer portal. At the time of Duncomb’s commitment to the Fighting Irish, he was the No. 15 center in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Duncomb made 32 appearances and 28 starts for Winthrop this past season. He averaged 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 60% from the field. He only attempted three 3-pointers last season and missed all of them.

For his efforts, Duncomb was named the Big South Player of the Year. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award and the Nolan Richardson Award.

Duncomb’s campaign was a stunning improvement compared to his 2024-25 season. That year he only averaged 3.0 points in 8.0 minutes per game.