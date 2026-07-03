Greg McElroy makes case for, against Notre Dame being college football’s preseason No. 1

Notre Dame is entering the 2026 season with legitimate national championship expectations. The Fighting Irish return one of the nation’s most experienced quarterbacks, along with one of the sport’s deepest defenses and a team motivated after narrowly missing last year’s College Football Playoff.

Those factors have many analysts viewing Marcus Freeman’s squad as a preseason top-five team, with some believing Notre Dame deserves consideration for the No. 1 ranking. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the Irish have one of the strongest cases in the country, but he also sees several questions that prevent him from putting them at the very top.

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During the latest episode of Always College Football, McElroy broke down both sides of Notre Dame’s preseason outlook. For McElroy, everything starts with stability at the game’s most important position.

“We’ll move on to Notre Dame,” McElroy said. “Notre Dame might be the most interesting team in this entire conversation. It starts with something that Marcus Freeman has not really had in the past, and that’s continuity at quarterback.”

That continuity comes in the form of quarterback CJ Carr, who returns for his second season as the Fighting Irish’s starter after an impressive 2025 campaign: “For the first time in the Freeman era, Notre Dame returns both its starting quarterback and their offensive coordinator,” McElroy explained. “Pretty helpful, right? Especially when you look at what CJ Carr accomplished last year.”

McElroy believes Carr looked increasingly comfortable as the season progressed and expects another jump this fall: “Him being back for his second year as the starter, after a redshirt freshman season, where he was terrific, 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and looked on tape like a guy that really grew into his own as the season went along,” McElroy elaborated. “He just didn’t look like a first-year player down the stretch.”

Alas, Carr has already become one of the favorites in the Heisman Trophy race, something McElroy attributes to both his development and Notre Dame’s offensive continuity.

“He’s the betting favorite as of right now,” McElroy added. “Being in Year 2 in the same system with Mike Denbrock means this offseason isn’t necessarily going to be about learning the nuance of the offense. It’s about mastering it.”

Moreover, the optimism doesn’t stop on offense. McElroy pointed to a defense that returns nearly 80 percent of its production, including standout cornerback Leonard Moore and one of the deepest defensive lines Notre Dame has fielded in recent years.

“Notre Dame returns nearly 80 percent of their defensive production,” McElroy pointed out. “That’s the second most in the entire country, and it’s anchored by All-Americans throughout.”

He also believes last year’s playoff disappointment has become a major source of motivation inside the program: “This is a preseason top-five team with a legitimate grievance too,” McElroy said. “Last year they’re sitting there 10-2, won 10 games in a row to finish the regular season, and still got left out of the playoff entirely.”

Still, McElroy isn’t without concerns. The biggest question revolves around replacing one of the best running back tandems in school history following the departures of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price.

“The case against is Jeremiyah Love and, frankly, Jadarian Price, because Notre Dame is replacing the best running back room in the history of the program,” McElroy said.

In particular, Love changed how opposing defenses approached Notre Dame: “You look at Love, he was a Doak Walker winner, a Heisman finalist, a top-five NFL Draft pick, and the engine that really freed up everything on that offense,” McElroy stated.

Without that elite backfield, Carr will shoulder even more responsibility in 2026: “We’ll find out pretty quickly whether Carr can really carry an offense rather than complement an offense,” McElroy said.

Additionally, McElroy also noted Notre Dame’s independent status creates less room for error: “Remember, this is an independent,” McElroy said. “There is not a conference championship to fall back on. There is no auto-bid safety net.”

Despite those concerns, McElroy still likes Notre Dame’s outlook entering the season: “So here’s the verdict,” he said. “Probably the best continuity story in the sport, betting that a returning quarterback can replace generational talent at running back, which is a bet I’d make before I’d make on most of the others on this list.”