After announcing the death of legendary head coach Lou Holtz at age 89, Notre Dame released a tribute video. It honored the legacy he left in South Bend, including the Fighting Irish’s 1988 national championship.

Holtz led the Fighting Irish to the mountaintop in his third season with the program. From 1986-96, he amassed a 100-30-2 career record and helped Notre Dame to four Top-5 finishes in the AP Top 25 poll.

Part of Holtz’s legacy was the “Play Like A Champion Today” sign in the Notre Dame locker room, which became part of the program in 1986. Players touch the sign on their way out to the field, and Notre Dame noted that in the tribute video Wednesday afternoon.

Remembering the life and legacy of Lou Holtz pic.twitter.com/8WiEtVr6fT — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) March 4, 2026

Holtz entered hospice care in January just weeks after his 89th birthday. The national title at Notre Dame as part of a decorated coaching career, which included a memorable debut season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 11-1 during that 1977 season and took down Oklahoma in a memorable Orange Bowl upset.

Throughout his more than 40-year coaching career, including 32 as a college head coach, Holtz amassed a 249-132-7 overall record. He won two Bear Bryant Awards and Eddie Robinson Awards as national coach of the year while winning conference championships at William & Mary, NC State and Arkansas. In 1988, Holtz led Notre Dame to a national championship – his lone title as a head coach.

“Louis Leo ‘Lou’ Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of American’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family,” Notre Dame said in a statement. “Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics.

“… Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.”

Holtz retired from coaching after the 2004 season at South Carolina, when he joined ESPN as an analyst from 2005-15. This past season, he served as an honorary captain ahead of the matchup between Arkansas and Notre Dame – a resounding Fighting Irish victory at Razorback Stadium.