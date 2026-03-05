During his Hall of Fame coaching career, Lou Holtz made perhaps his biggest impact inside the walls of Notre Dame Stadium. After his death, the school paid tribute on the scoreboard.

The scoreboard simply featured “Lou” Wednesday night, hours after Notre Dame announced Holtz’s passing at age 89. He wore his Blue and Gold with pride and is still the last coach to win a national title with the Fighting Irish when they brought home the championship in 1988.

Holtz made an immediate impact once he arrived in South Bend in 1986. One key part of his legacy lives on in the Notre Dame locker room as players tap the “Play Like A Champion Today” sign as they head out to the field for games.

From 1986-96, Holtz amassed a 100-30-2 overall record at Notre Dame while leading the Fighting Irish to a 1988 national title. His 100 wins at Notre Dame put him third on the program’s all-time list. Only Brian Kelly (113) and Knute Rockne (105) have more.

Holtz entered hospice care in January just weeks after his 89th birthday. Wednesday afternoon, his family released a statement announcing his death, and the tributes quickly poured in from across the college football world.

ESPN’s Rece Davis was among those to share stories about Holtz. The two worked together for 10 years as part of ESPN’s college football coverage, where “Dr. Lou” became a staple. But Davis said their bond was just as strong, if not stronger, away from the cameras.

“We were there for 10 years,” Davis said on SportsCenter Wednesday evening of his time working with Holtz at ESPN. “I used to tell him all the time, ‘I was never good enough to play for you. But I’ve got one big advantage on Notre Dame players: I got 10 years with you. They only got four.’

“It was a great time. I’ve spoken to Mark May this afternoon. Those were some of the best times of my career and my life. I’m really grateful for that friendship.”

Throughout his more than 40-year coaching career, including 32 as a college head coach, Holtz amassed a 249-132-7 overall record. He won two Bear Bryant Awards and Eddie Robinson Awards as national coach of the year while winning conference championships at William & Mary, NC State and Arkansas. In 1988, Holtz led Notre Dame to a national championship – his lone title as a head coach.