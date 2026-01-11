Marcus Freeman accused of battery by high school wrestling coach

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman was accused of battery by high school wrestling coach Chris Fleeger, according to the South Bend Tribune. Fleeger is an assistant at New Prairie High School and the incident allegedly occured at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational.

Freeman was in attendance supporting his son Vinny, a Cornell wrestling commit. Vinny Freeman wrestles for Penn High School and is a senior.

“Fleeger filed a police report this past week accusing Freeman of battery,” the report read. “Mishawaka police investigated and turned over the completed report to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed. It is unknown how long that charging decision will take and if any charges will be filed at all.

“The altercation allegedly took place after Vinny Freeman’s match against Hanover Central senior Israel Sinnott, which Vinny lost. As Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym by Marcus and Penn head coach Brad Harper, Fleeger allegedly began exchanging words with the group.”

Marcus Freeman reportedly walked through the doorway into the hallway and physical contact allegedly occurred between the Notre Dame coach and Fleeger. Police did not disclose the extent of the alleged contact.

Fleeger and Marcus Freeman’s wife Joanna, allegedly engaged in a shouting match before local law enforcement and Mishawaka school officials separated the two groups. The Freeman family left the school voluntarily, despite not being asked to leave the premises.

Vinny Freeman committed to Cornell last April and signed in November. He also received interest from Michigan during his recruiting process.

The 175-pound standout on the mat made his commitment shortly after the conclusion of his junior season, where he placed third in the IHSAA state wrestling tournament in February of 2025. Vinny Freeman finished that season with a 37-3 overall record, with one of those losses coming in the semifinals of the state tournament before going on and winning the consolation bracket. He won 16 of his last 17 matches of the season and had an overall record of 101-17 as a high school wrestler going into his senior year.

“I’m proud of him, I am. I’m proud of him,” Marcus Freeman said at the time. “And you know, it was unique being on the other side, being a father trying to guide your son, when a lot of times I wasn’t on a lot of visits, it was his mom.

“And, you know, at the end of the day, I said the greatest thing in sales is to figure out who’s the champion? Mom liked Cornell, and somehow Vinny chose Cornell. I’m proud of him though, he’s earned that right through some hard work, and look forward to seeing what’s in the future for him.”