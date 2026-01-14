Marcus Freeman spoke Wednesday but the Notre Dame coach started out with a statement regarding the recent battery accusations. The incident stemmed from his son Vinny’s wrestling tournament earlier this month.

He was accused of battery by high school wrestling coach Chris Fleeger, according to the South Bend Tribune. Fleeger was a three-time All-American and two-time NCAA finalist for Purdue as a wrestler.

“I want to address the recent accusations made against me, and it’s important for me to speak on behalf of my family and myself,” Freeman said Wednesday. “First of all, I want to thank Notre Dame for their support and immediate response to this matter. I’m grateful for their trust and defense of me, even before the video evidence was released. I also want to thank high school administration, the community and countless others who have reached out to me and my family, I want to commend the journalists who handled their reporting with integrity.

“I know many of you in this room were aware of the situation as it was unfolding, and I appreciate your patience and not rushing to report without having all the facts and information. It is also important to me to express my extreme disappointment with one particular local media outlet and a reporter who I believe chose to do the opposite. Had to handle themselves more professionally and waited for more facts to become available, this would not have become a sensationalized story making national headlines because they chose not to do so.”

The original report from the South Bend Tribune stated: “The altercation allegedly took place after Vinny Freeman’s match against Hanover Central senior Israel Sinnott, which Vinny lost. As Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym by Marcus and Penn head coach Brad Harper, Fleeger allegedly began exchanging words with the group.” The report also stated Freeman walked down the hallway and physical contact occurred between him and Fleeger while Freeman’s wife Joanna allegedly engaged in a shouting match before local law enforcement separated the group.

“My family and I have been dragged through the mud unnecessarily with clickbait headlines,” Marcus Freeman said. “The reality is I behaved in a respectful and professional manner while protecting my family, and that should have been the only headline. Journalistic integrity should matter, upholding ethical principles and news reporting with accuracy and fairness should matter. I know I’m a public figure, and I understand the scrutiny that comes with that. That scrutiny should not extend to my children or any other child of a public figure.

“Lastly, I want to thank the Mishawaka police department and St Joseph County prosecutor’s office for their efforts in this matter. They examined all the evidence, including video footage and witness statements, and concluded that no criminal battery took place and that no charges should be filed. I was confident in this outcome, because I know I did not intentionally touch anyone in a rude, angry or disrespectful way. I’m glad this matter has been thoroughly reviewed and resolved. Out of respect for everyone involved, I won’t comment further, and we’ll move forward with my family and team.”

Vinny Freeman committed to Cornell last April and signed in November. He also received interest from Michigan during his recruiting process.

The 175-pound standout on the mat made his commitment shortly after the conclusion of his junior season, where he placed third in the IHSAA state wrestling tournament in February of 2025. Vinny Freeman finished that season with a 37-3 overall record, with one of those losses coming in the semifinals of the state tournament before going on and winning the consolation bracket. He won 16 of his last 17 matches of the season and had an overall record of 101-17 as a high school wrestler going into his senior year.