After Notre Dame concluded its 2025 campaign, multiple NFL teams reportedly expressed interest in hiring Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. During an appearance on Good Morning Football, Freeman addressed the chances of him coaching in the NFL in the future.

“Never say never,” Freeman said. “Maybe I daydream every once in a while, or think about it. When there was some interest this year—I said it in my press conference—it gave me the opportunity to gain knowledge on what being a head coach in the NFL truly entails: what’s the relation with the GM, the ownership, what do they believe it takes to have success at that level?

“I learned a lot about what being an NFL head coach entails, and it’s knowledge that I’ll continue to keep in my head. If there’s a time and opportunity that’s right, then we’ll see what the future holds.”

Freeman is entering his fourth season at the helm of Notre Dame. He’s amassed a 43-11 record as the Fighting Irish’s head coach.

Notre Dame had its best season thus far under Freeman in 2024. The Fighting Irish posted an 11-1 record in the regular season and advanced to the national championship, where they ultimately fell to Ohio State.

Notre Dame went 10-2 this past season and barely missed out on a College Football Playoff appearance. In response, the program opted not to participate in a bowl game. While Marcus Freeman wasn’t willing to say he’ll never coach in the NFL, he emphasized his love for Notre Dame.

“I always say the future is uncertain, but I have the best job in America, and I say that with a strong conviction,” Freeman said. “I love this place. I have the greatest support from our university, top-down from the administration, and I get a chance to coach some of the best young men in the world. This is what I’m called to do, and I’m fulfilled and I’m happy, and I love being here, and I’m grateful.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity, most importantly to represent this university, but to coach these young people that are amazing. We’ll see what the future holds, but in this moment, in the near future, I am as convicted as I can be being head coach of this place and being around these young people.”