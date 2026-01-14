Marcus Freeman addresses College Football Playoff snub, message moving forward

The heartbreak and utter shock on the faces of the entire Notre Dame football team was on full display Monday when the Season 2 finale of NBC/Peacock‘s Here Come the Irish docuseries revealed the moment the 11th-ranked Fighting Irish learned it’d miss the 2025 College Football Playoffs on Selection Sunday.

Two days later, fifth-year head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the “authentic emotion and reactions” of the moment and revealed the message he delivered to his team earlier this week during an offseason press conference Wednesday.

“You can see the disappointment, the confusion (on the docuseries). But as we look at that moment a month-plus later, it was obviously disappointing, but you have to move forward. That’s what we’ve done as a program, that’s what I’ve done as a leader,” Freeman said Wednesday. “And, as I reminded the group at our team meeting on Sunday, it’s our responsibility that we leave no doubt. Moving forward, we can’t blame it on somebody else. And although I may be confused about some of the criteria and the committee’s rankings, all those things, it’s our job as we move forward to leave no doubt.”

Despite closing out the regular season on a 10-game in streak, the 11th-ranked Irish (10-2) were the first team out of 2025’s 12-team College Football Playoff field after the CFP selection committee dropped BYU to 12th following its lopsided loss in the Big 12 title game. That in turn created a head-to-head debate between Notre Dame and Miami, which led the selection committee to elevate the Hurricanes to No. 10 — and thus secure the CFP’s final at-large bid — due to their Week 1 win over the Irish.

But rather that wade into the what-ifs, Freeman expects Notre Dame to use that heartbreaking experience whenever they need a reminder of what can happen when you lose games, even when they’re in Week 1.

“You all hear me say, ‘Keep the pain,’ and those are for moments when we need reminders, at times as humans we often need reminders. But again, our mindset has to be to attack moving forward, to leave no doubt in all areas of who we are as human beings and who we are as a team,” Freeman continued. “I challenged (my players): ‘You leave no doubt who the starter should be. You leave no doubt who the leaders should be.’ We have to leave no doubt how good of a team we as go into 2026 and this (upcoming) season. I hate looking so far down the road, but it’s our job to make sure we take care of what we have to do to get and reach the goals that we have.”

In the meantime, Notre Dame will watch along with the rest of the college football world as No. 10 Miami takes on No. 1 Indiana in next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game (7:30 pm ET, Jan. 19) from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.