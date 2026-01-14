Marcus Freeman addresses future at Notre Dame amid NFL rumors

Marcus Freeman is staying at Notre Dame for the 2026 season despite rumors that several NFL franchises had interest in luring him away. Freeman’s likely return was reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and then essentially confirmed by the coach himself in a press conference Wednesday.

Standing in front of reporters, Freeman answered multiple questions regarding his future in South Bend. He assured Fighting Irish fans that he was still their coach despite the noise from the outside, and his focus remains on getting the team back to competing for a College Football Playoff spot next season.

“I’m the head coach at Notre Dame,” Freeman said. “I’ve said this before, but recognition, individual success, NFL interest, those are all reflections of team success and where this football program is. I’ve used some of the interest from the NFL to personally gain wisdom from maybe some of the GMs or the front office executives that you get a chance to talk to about your players, but also about what they view as a successful coach. Maybe it’s an NFL coach, but what are some of the things they’ve seen that make a coach successful in their organization?

“So I utilize these opportunities through conversations to be the best coach I can be of the Notre Dame football program. Again, that’s where my mindset is and I don’t control the noise, but I know the noise that’s in my head and where my focus is.”

Freeman has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2022, when he took over after Brian Kelly departed for LSU. He has since directed the Fighting Irish to a 43-12 overall record, including finishing runner up in the College Football Playoff for the 2024 season.

Marcus Freeman continued to say he viewed the NFL interest as a positive reflection on the state that the Notre Dame program is in. But when asked whether he would consider opportunities again if they were to come up in the future, he left the option open.

“I’ve never done it,” Freeman said. “I don’t know enough about it. Maybe some time in the future if it’s the right time and it’s what I think is right for me, then maybe I’ll pursue it. I don’t love wasting time thinking about things that aren’t right in front of me. So I don’t know what I’ll want in however much length of time. But I know right now that I am as convicted and motivated to be the best head coach of the Notre dame football program as I can be.”