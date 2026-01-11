Marcus Freeman allegations: Police release statement regarding battery report involving Notre Dame head coach

The Mishawaka Police Department released a statement regarding the alleged battery incident involving Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman and an area assistant wrestling coach on Jan. 3 at Mishawaka High School. Freeman was named as an alleged suspect in a battery report filed by New Prairie High assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger stemming from an incident that also involved Freeman’s son, Vinny, a Cornell wrestling commit.

The Mishawaka Police revealed the case involving Freeman has been forwarded to the local St. Joseph’s County Prosecutor’s office for review and currently remains open. ESPN‘s Heather Dinich reported earlier Sunday that “no charges are expected,” according to Notre Dame sources.

“As some of you are aware, there was an incident involving Notre Dame football Head Coach Marcus Freeman on January 3, 2026. This was during the Al Smith wrestling meet at Mishawaka High School. A battery report was filed with one of the Mishawaka Police officers working security at the even. Mr. Freeman was listed as the suspect in the report,” the police statement reads. “This report was investigated further by a detective with our department. That investigation was completed. The results of which were forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for their review. Because this case has not yet been resolved, nothing else will be released at this time.”

The Mishawaka Police Department has released a statement regarding the incident involving Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman during the Al Smith Invitational last week at Mishawaka High School. pic.twitter.com/V7ONDMhopQ — Bennett Wise WSBT (@BennettWiseWSBT) January 11, 2026

Notre Dame later released a statement defending the Fighting Irish head coach’s actions during the incident at the wrestling tournament his son Vinny was participating in on Jan. 3.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the statement read. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”

According to a Sunday report in the South Bend Tribune, Marcus Freeman and his wife, Joanna, allegedly engaged in a shouting match with Fleeger after the New Prairie High assistant wrestling coach accosted the Freemans and Penn head coach Brad Harper as they were escorting Vinny Freeman off the mat after he lost a match against Hanover Central senior Israel Sinnott. The South Bend Tribune report alleges Marcus Freeman walked back through a doorway into a hallway and “physical contact” between Fleeger and himself allegedly occurred, though police did not disclose the extent of the alleged contact.

Vinny Freeman is a 175-pound standout who committed to Cornell shortly after the conclusion of his junior season, where he placed third in the IHSAA state wrestling tournament in February of 2025. Vinny Freeman finished that season with a 37-3 overall record, with one of those losses coming in the semifinals of the state tournament before going on and winning the consolation bracket. He won 16 of his last 17 matches of the season and had an overall record of 101-17 as a high school wrestler going into his senior year.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.