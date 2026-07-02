Marcus Freeman details NFL flirtation, doubles down on dedication to Notre Dame: 'I want to retire' here

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman found his name mentioned in connection to multiple NFL openings this past offseason before reaffirming his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Not that it’s inhibited the rampant speculation about the 40-year-old’s coaching future.

Freeman once again addressed his initial interest in the NFL during a recent conversation with former Ohio State teammate and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward during Wednesday’s episode of the 15-year NFL veteran’s Not Just Football podcast.

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“I listened (to NFL), I was intrigued (by) what the opportunity would be like in the NFL, and ultimately I declined to interview anywhere because … I needed to hear those things and talk to those teams to know I’m right where I’m supposed to be. And that’s the reality of it,” Freeman told Heyward. “Like, I wanted to talk to a couple of (NFL) teams just to say, ‘Ok, what are you looking for? What do you think is successful in the NFL?’ and again, it gave me an opportunity to sit down with my wife and think and pray and talk about it and say, ‘We’re right where we need to be.’

“I’m as happy and really fulfilled in the position that I hold,” Freeman concluded. “And, as I think about my future, the only way I think about is I want to retire one day from (Notre Dame). … But this is such a special place, I plan on being here a long time.”

Marcus Freeman reveals how he handled ‘really loud’ NFL rumors

As Notre Dame went through its offseason after missing the College Football Playoff, Marcus Freeman’s name became a hot one in NFL coaching rumors. He was connected to multiple openings, including the New York Giants, before ultimately announcing his plans to stay with the Irish.

Throughout the process, Freeman also wanted to be transparent with his players. When all was said and done, he told college football expert Josh Pate he just wasn’t ready to walk away from Notre Dame.

“This year got really loud after the end of the regular season. I’ve never been in this position where we’re not playing the bowl game or playing in the playoffs. So I did, I took a minute to really say, ‘What is this opportunity to be an NFL head coach?’ I’ve never coached the NFL. I wanted to know what they look for, what they think it takes to be successful. And I gained some valuable knowledge,” Freeman said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. “I was always honest with our players. If they asked, I talked to them and said, ‘Listen, guys, I’m head coach of Notre Dame and I can’t control what opportunities or what people are saying outside of this building.’ And I was always in communication with our athletic director and my family.

“But for me the opportunity to be the head coach of this university was one that I wasn’t ready to let go. I love this place,” Freeman added. “I love, more importantly, the people here, the opportunity to coach these young men – many of them you’ve recruited for multiple years. That’s just something I’m not ready to let go of. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.