Marcus Freeman lays out next steps for CJ Carr in Year 2 as Notre Dame QB

In his first year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, CJ Carr showed his potential. As he prepares for Year 2, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said there are ways for the redshirt sophomore to take the next step.

Carr completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, to six interceptions, as he became the starter. He seemed to progress as the year went along, as well, which helps fuel optimism about a potential leap forward in 2026.

While looking at what could lie ahead for Carr, Freeman praised he former touted recruit’s preparation and his pedigree as the grandson of former Michigan national championship-winning coach Lloyd Carr. But Freeman also called Carr a “perfectionist,” which is why he thinks there’s more potential to unlock.

“I would say the preparation, but I can’t with him,” Freeman told On3’s J.D. PicKell on The Hard Count. “He’s prepared from the moment he stepped on campus like he’s been the starter. It’s just a reflection of the way he was raised. Obviously, a coach’s kid, a coach’s grandson. He prepares tremendously. The thing that you’re seeing him do now is to truly let his leadership shine. He’s making those guys around him better. You see him getting the wideouts and the tight ends and the running backs saying, ‘We’re going to throw on Saturdays at this time and you have to be there. And we’re going to watch film at this time. You have to be there.’

“He’s always looking for ways to improve. That’s the one thing you appreciate about CJ Carr is, there is no finish line for him. That’s what I’m excited to see. It’s never going to be perfect. How do you handle the ups and downs of spring ball, of every practice? Because he’s a perfectionist. He wants to win everything he does. You know that’s never going to happen in spring. So I’m excited to watch the way he leads our offense each day and every rep he gets.”

All eyes will be on Carr in the Notre Dame offense this season as the Fighting Irish enter with a completely revamped running back room. Both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are gone – and generating first-round buzz in the NFL Draft – after leading the Fighting Irish’s offensive attack.

That’s where someone such as Aneyas Williams could step in, but Notre Dame also made moves at wide receiver this offseason. Former Ohio State wideout Quincy Porter is arriving in South Bend as the No. 25 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings and fellow former Buckeye Mylan Graham also committed to Notre Dame. They will step into a new-look offense for Freeman and Notre Dame.