Marcus Freeman responds to Lincoln Riley jab over Notre Dame–USC rivalry game ending

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed the growing public back-and-forth surrounding the pause of one of college football’s most storied rivalries. He responded Wednesday to recent comments from USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

“I don’t listen to a lot of noise,” Freeman said during his press conference. “Look, I’ve said this before, that rivalry is important for college football. I’m confident that we’ll get that rivalry back.”

The rivalry between the Fighting Irish and the Trojans, which was long considered one of the sport’s premier annual matchups, is set to take at least a brief hiatus after the two sides failed to reach a scheduling agreement in the modern CFP era. That pause has sparked finger-pointing, most notably from Riley, who suggested Notre Dame backed away from an “anytime, anywhere” commitment.

Freeman acknowledged the competitive nature of the disagreement. Still, he emphasized that program interests ultimately drove Notre Dame’s decision.

“I’m a competitive individual, right? I want to go and play anytime, anywhere,” Freeman added. “But at the same token, it’s important that I make decisions that are best for the program. To move a game that we were pretty sure was going to be Week 12 to Week 0 isn’t what’s best for our program.”

Moreover, Riley detailed USC’s attempts to extend the series and expressed frustration when a proposed two-year extension was rejected when speaking ahead of his team’s Alamo Bowl appearance. He also referenced Notre Dame’s swift scheduling of a home-and-home series with BYU as evidence of the impasse.

Freeman, however, stopped short of escalating the dispute: “They had to make decisions that were best for their program. I don’t blame them,” Freeman explained. “We had to make decisions. So, blame me.”

Beyond the rivalry itself, Freeman made clear that Notre Dame’s scheduling philosophy remains centered on postseason opportunity in the expanded College Football Playoff landscape.

“I just want to make sure that we have a great opportunity this season to go out, and we have a schedule that, if we do what we’re supposed to do and leave no doubt, that we can get into the playoffs,” Freeman stated.

Reports have indicated that a major sticking point in negotiations was Notre Dame’s CFP memorandum of understanding, which guarantees the Irish a playoff berth if they finish inside the Top 12. According to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times, USC briefly considered a Nov. 2026 matchup before insisting on a Week 0 game, a demand that ultimately derailed talks.

Despite the tension, Freeman struck a hopeful tone about the rivalry’s future: “I’m confident that this rivalry will continue at some point,” Freeman said. “Hopefully in the near future.”

For now, one of college football’s defining series is on pause. Neither side appears ready to let it disappear for good, so at least there’s some hope.

— On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.