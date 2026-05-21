Marcus Freeman reveals how he handled 'really loud' NFL rumors

As Notre Dame went through its offseason after missing the College Football Playoff, Marcus Freeman’s name became a hot one in NFL coaching rumors. He was connected to multiple job openings, including the New York Giants, before ultimately announcing his plans to stay with the Fighting Irish.

This was the first year since Freeman took over that the Fighting Irish were neither playing in a bowl game or the CFP. While there were rumblings after Notre Dame’s run to the national championship game in 2024, the longer offseason gave him a chance to truly think through what it would be like coaching in the NFL.

Throughout the process, Freeman also wanted to be transparent with the players. When all was said and done, he told Josh Pate he wasn’t ready to walk away from Notre Dame.

“The year before, there was a little bit of chatter. But you’re in the playoffs and that’s your only focus,” Freeman said on Josh Pate’s College Football Show. This year got really loud after the end of the regular season. I’ve never been in this position where we’re not playing the bowl game or playing in the playoffs. So I did, I took a minute to really say, ‘What is this opportunity to be an NFL head coach?’ I’ve never coached the NFL. I wanted to know what they look for, what they think it takes to be successful. And I gained some valuable knowledge.

“I was always honest with our players. If they asked, I talked to them and said, ‘Listen, guys, I’m head coach of Notre Dame and I can’t control what opportunities or what people are saying outside of this building.’ And I was always in communication with our athletic director and my family. But for me the opportunity to be the head coach of this university was one that I wasn’t ready to let go. I love this place. I love, more importantly, the people here, the opportunity to coach these young men – many of them you’ve recruited for multiple years. That’s just something I’m not ready to let go of. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Marcus Freeman: Team success brings individual opportunities

Now locked in at Notre Dame and getting ready for the 2026 season, Marcus Freeman had a simple message about the NFL rumors. He attributed it to the Fighting Irish’s success as a group and used running back Jeremiyah Love to make his point.

Love became a Heisman Trophy finalist last season and eventually went No. 3 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Freeman attributed those honors, in part, to Notre Dame’s 10-game win streak to end the regular season. Because the team found success, Love was able to earn individual honors.

“I use it to tell the team, ‘With team success comes individual opportunities,'” Freeman said. “The head coach is the reflection of the players, of other coaches. We’ve had some coaches get opportunities go coaching in the NFL. I’m happy for them. But if we weren’t having team success, if we didn’t win those last 10 games, then my name or nobody else’s name would be floating around here.

“But you get a guy like Jeremiyah Love, who had an unbelievable season, that’s up for the Heisman, that’s the No. 3 overall pick. Well, there’s a strong feeling that if we didn’t win those last 10 that he wouldn’t have been up for the Heisman, right? So it’s a reminder for all of us that with team success comes individual opportunity. Let’s just be intentional about and focus on team success. If we do that, your individual opportunities and individual praise, those will come. But it’s a result of team success. Let’s just be focused on team success. That’s the message we constantly say.”