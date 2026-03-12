Marcus Freeman reveals how he uses Notre Dame College Football Playoff snub as motivation

In early December, after weeks of seeing its name in the projected bracket, Notre Dame found itself out of the College Football Playoff entirely. The Fighting Irish went 10-2 during the regular season and forwent a bowl game after the decision, which head coach Marcus Freeman is using as motivation.

Freeman is taking an interesting approach to the CFP snub as a way to rally his team in 2026. He has to walk a line. Notre Dame get too caught up thinking about the past, but the Irish also need to make sure they’re not in that position again.

That’s why Freeman said his message is simple. Notre Dame cannot leave any doubt this year and needs to make sure it’s not in a tough position. If the Fighting Irish take care of business, they can control their own destiny rather than leaving it up to outside forces.

“I think the way we use that is to not waste it,” Freeman told On3’s J.D. PicKell on The Hard Count. “To not just blame somebody else for the situation that we were in. I believe you sleep in the bed you make. God is fair. We left doubt. We left doubt. So don’t blame somebody else for the situation that we were in and know that we’ve got to remember that as we continue to prepare for this year.

“There are certain times you pull that out. You remind them of the pain of that situation and that moment. But it’s just a reminder that we have to leave no doubt. In order to do that, you’ve got to leave no doubt today. You have to leave no doubt in this moment, that you’re [doing] the necessary things to be the best version of yourself. That means we are trying to be the best version of the team that we can be.”

Marcus Freeman: ‘Every once in a while, you reach back’

Notre Dame made wave on the recruiting trail this offseason with highly rated high school and transfer portal classes. Although the Fighting Irish are losing running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price on offense, quarterback CJ Carr is returning after a strong first season as the starter.

Still, there are a number of returning players from last season’s team who remember the College Football Playoff snub. While Marcus Freeman admitted there are times he looks back on that moment, he wants the Irish to stay in the present. That, he said, is the key to success.

“Every once in a while, you reach back,” Freeman said. “But I think it’s just a reminder to embrace the moment you’re in. That’s how great things, to me, occur is that, it’s an accumulation of winning these moments. To win these moments, you’ve got to be in the moment. You hear me say that all the time.

“When you’re in the moment, you choose to struggle. You choose to struggle no matter if it’s mentally or physically. If you don’t struggle, you’re not going to improve. Me even talking about what happened … is a reminder, to me, to continue to win these moments that you have right in front of you.”