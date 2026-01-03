Micah Shrewsberry charges at official after Notre Dame loss to Cal

Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry charged at an official following a 72-71 loss to Cal on the road Friday night. Shrewsberry was heated over a controversial call against the Irish down the stretch.

Cal’s Dai Dai Ames nailed a three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left and was fouled in the process, giving him a chance at a four-point play which he made, and it gave Cal a 72-71 lead. But before the free throw, officials reversed the call, not counting the bucket.

Then, as to why Shrewsberry was heated, officials reversed their reversal, counting Ames’ basket. Once he made the free throw, Notre Dame had just 2.4 seconds left for a game-winning shot, which didn’t happen. The Notre Dame head coach lost it.

Micah Shrewsberry CHARGED after the officials as soon as the buzzer sounded 😳pic.twitter.com/60H6SCpFfY — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 3, 2026

Shrewsberry regained his composure after being held back, shook hands with Cal head coach Mark Madsen and the rest of the Golden Bears and walked back to the locker room with his team.

The Irish head coach did not speak to reporters after the game. Per Blue and Gold, media in attendance did not request the third-year head coach for a postgame press conference. No one from the Notre Dame beat made the trip out to Berkeley, Calif.

Shrewsberry is 38-43 (16-26 ACC) as the head coach at Notre Dame, and he’s 75-73 as a head coach including two seasons at Penn State. So, it appears we’ll all have to wait to hear his thoughts on the incident and whether there will be any follow up to the behavior.

Notre Dame is now 10-5 on the season and will return to action on January 10th at home against Clemson. It’s set for a 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff.