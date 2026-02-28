Micah Shrewsberry injury: Notre Dame broadcast reveals how head coach tore his Achilles

As Notre Dame took on NC State on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion, Fighting Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry was using a scooter to get around. He tore his Achilles during Notre Dame’s loss to Duke, and The CW broadcast shared how it happened.

Shrewsberry told Thom Brennaman he was attempting to get out of the way as a player headed toward the sideline. As he did so, he wound up tweaking something in his leg and had to be helped to the Notre Dame locker room.

After halftime, Shrewsberry was in a boot and later confirmed he tore his Achilles. Brennaman said the plan is to have surgery once the season ends.

“He said he was just trying to get out of the way of a player coming off near the sidelines,” Brennaman said in the first half of Saturday’s game. “Stepped the wrong way, and he’ll have surgery to replace that torn Achilles once this season is over.”

Injuries have been a big storyline for Notre Dame this season amid a rough third season under Shrewsberry. Markus Burton, the Fighting Irish’s leading scorer, is out for the season, while Kebba Njie is also out after playing in a starting role the last two years.

Then, Shrewsberry went down with the Achilles. While he didn’t get into specifics after the blowout loss to Duke, he said it pretty much summed up the season in South Bend.

“I don’t really want to get into it right now,” Shrewsberry told reporters this week. “It’s like, the season of hell continues.”

During the loss to Duke, Notre Dame shot 37% from the floor, including just a 7-for-26 showing from three-point territory. The Fighting Irish never led as they dropped to 12-16 overall on the year, including just 3-12 in ACC play and 0-5 against ranked opponents.

As he looked at the game as a whole, Micah Shrewsberry stressed the need to move forward after the blowout loss to the No. 1 team in the country. That meant NC State became the focus as Will Wade and the Wolfpack came to town.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Shrewsberry said. “But this isn’t gonna be the worst thing that ever happens in their lives. So, like, embrace the next opportunity, embrace tomorrow, and if we just keep getting chances and opportunities, we’re gonna keep fighting our way to see what happens.”

Barkley Truax contributed.