Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry had a no-good, very bad day on Tuesday night and it hardly had anything to do with his team’s blowout loss to the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. For Shrewsberry, it was the injury he suffered during the game that added insult to injury.

It was unclear what exactly took place to Shrewsberry but after the halftime break, the ESPN broadcast showed Shrewsberry in a walking boot on the bench. Per the South Bend Tribune, Shrewsberry called on freshman center Tommy Ahneman to help get him to the locker room at halftime.

After the game, a team spokesman confirmed to On3’s Blue and Gold that Shrewsberry suffered an Achilles injury during the game. Shrewsberry, though, declined to comment after the loss.

“I don’t really want to get into it right now,” said Shrewsberry, who entered the press conference on crutches and sat in a chair off to the side of the podium. “It’s like, the season of hell continues.”

While Shrewsberry did not confirm or deny exactly what happened, his opening statement seemed to hint at last night being about more than a basketball game. Following the Fighting Irish’s 100-56 loss to the Blue Devils, Shrewsberry hinted at the bigger picture.

“The thing that, like, I talked about for our guys is really — I’m 49 years old,” Shrewsberry said. “Tonight’s not the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. But these guys got a long life to live. And like, yeah, we wanted to play well, but we didn’t. And they have a lot to do with it, right? There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 team in the country, and one of the best defenses and offenses in the country.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but, like, this isn’t gonna be the worst thing that ever happens in their lives. So, like, embrace the next opportunity, embrace tomorrow, and if we just keep getting chances and opportunities, we’re gonna keep fighting our way to see what happens.”

Shrewsberry had no on-court answers

Aside from the injury, it was a tough night for Shrewsberry as a coach. Duke jumped on Notre Dame from the second the game started and never looked back.

The Blue Devils led 20-4 in the opening minutes of the game and went on to lead 54-22 at halftime. Things never got better for Notre Dame, as Duke star Cameron Boozer poured in 24 points and 13 rebounds to charge his team to victory.

Notre Dame now sits at 12-16 overall and 3-12 in ACC play. The Fighting Irish have lost two straight games and seven of their last eight. They’ll be back in action on Saturday morning at home against NC State at noon ET on The CW Network.