Micah Shrewsberry issues apology after charging official after Notre Dame loss to Cal

Notre Dame basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry has issued an apology on Saturday following his actions at the end of the Irish’s 72-71 loss to Cal on Friday night. Shrewsberry charged at an official following a last-second call that he disagreed with.

“I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night,” the statement read. “My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future. I want to apologize to our team, our University and its leaders, to Coach Madsen and his team, and to the ACC, as my actions were unacceptable.”