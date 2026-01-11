Micah Shrewsberry reflects on what he’s learned since confronting referee

At the start of January, Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry made some headlines he’d quickly regret. Following a 72-71 loss to Cal, Shrewsberry charged officials, upset over a controversial call that went against the Irish late in the game.

On the play in question, Cal’s Dai Dai Ames was fouled while shooting and making a three-pointer with just 5.5 seconds left in the game. That play was then reversed to not count the basket, and then it would be reversed back to a basket and a four-point play in an example of some frustrating procedure. He’d then make the free throw and Notre Dame lost by one point. Shrewsberry would sprint at an official who was walking toward the tunnel, clearly shouting. The official turned to look back, at which point several Notre Dame players and staffers held him back.

After that game, Shrewsberry didn’t speak with reporters. Now, however, a little over a week since the incident, Notre Dame was back in action. There, the Irish lost to Clemson. Later, Shrewsberry reflected on what he’s learned since that incident.

“Really just trying to focus on how I can be the best coach for my guys,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “The best coach for our team. You kind of find out who’s in your corner with you too. That’s really needed. Like, everybody makes mistakes. Sometimes people stick with you through mistakes. You kind of find that out. Sometimes in situations like what happened, you find out who’s in your corner too. Unfortunately, you find out in different ways.”

Micah Shrewsberry has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2023. He had previously also been the head coach at Penn State. Now in his third season in South Bend, he holds a 38-44 record overall and a 16-27 record in ACC play. Notably, he’s yet to lead the Irish to the NCAA Tournament.

The ACC would go on to publicly reprimand Shrewsberry following the game. In it, he was accused of violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

“But I’ve still got to be the best coach I can be for our group,” Shrewsberry said. “And what we need to get us ready to come back and practice tomorrow and practice Monday, and be ready to play on Tuesday.”

Micah Shrewsberry issues apology after charging official

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Micah Shrewsberry would share an apology for charging the official. In it, he emphasized his hope to learn from the situation.

“I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night,” the statement read. “My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future. I want to apologize to our team, our University and its leaders, to Coach Madsen and his team, and to the ACC, as my actions were unacceptable.”

Notre Dame is now 10-6 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play. That includes the back-to-back losses to Cal and Clemson. Now, Shrewsberry and the Irish need to turn things around on Tuesday when they play host to Miami.