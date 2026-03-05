The Micah Shrewsberry era at Notre Dame has been a major disappointment, to put it lightly. Since Shrewsberry jumped from Penn State to Notre Dame prior to the 2023-24 season, the Fighting Irish are just 41-55 (19-38) and have not sniffed the NCAA Tournament.

In their second-to-last regular season game of the 2025-26 campaign, Notre Dame fell to Stanford 86-78 at home Wednesday night. Although the Irish matched the Cardinal’s point total in the second half, it’s slow first half sunk their chances at winning back-to-back games for the first time since December.

Following the loss, a dejected Micah Shrewsberry claimed that his team ‘deserved to lose’ when they don’t do what they’re supposed to be doing.

“Credit to Stanford, because I thought they came in really locked in. They got a lot of big contributions from a lot of different guys,” Shrewsberry said. “For us, man, you get what you deserve. I thought our focus sucked and our discipline sucked. I thought our awareness sucked. When your back is against the wall, like, you’ve got to come out and be better than that. We weren’t. Somehow, we keep getting chances.

“Now, you need somebody else’s help. If you just handle business, come out locked in, and come out assertive, you do what you’re supposed to do on every possession. Mistakes are going to happen, but we’ve got guys not going what they’re supposed to do. You deserve to lose when you’re not doing that.”

Notre Dame not expected to move on from Micah Shrewsberry in ‘immediate future’, per report

From 2001-2017, Notre Dame missed the NCAA Tournament just five times. It never once earned a double-digit seed, made three trips to the Sweet Sixteen, and two trips to the Elite Eight (2015 and 2016). It almost seems like that was a completely program from the one that rolls the ball out now in South Bend.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, however, Notre Dame brass may not be looking to move on from Shrewsberry in the immediate future.

“Three seasons into his tenure in South Bend, Micah Shrewsberry has yet to finish above .500 overall, or in the ACC,” Borzello wrote. “The 2025-26 season has been his worst showing, with the Fighting Irish entering the week just 3-11 in conference play. There’s no appetite to make an immediate move, sources told ESPN, though, and Shrewsberry is still signed through the 2029-30 season.”

It’s been an extremely rough decade for the Notre Dame basketball program. The Irish have made the NCAA Tournament just once since 2018. That appearance came in 2022, when Notre Dame earned a No. 11 seed under longtime head coach Mike Brey. It ultimately fell to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the Round of 32 following a First Four win over No. 11 seed Rutgers and a Round of 64 win over No. 6 seed Alabama.