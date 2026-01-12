Michigan transfer cornerback Jayden Sanders is committing to Notre Dame via the transfer portal, On3 has learned. The Irish are bolstering their secondary.

Sanders is a former highly sought-after recruit but only spent one season in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. He now hits the open market with a ton of potential and eligibility on his hands.

Playing time actually went to Sanders’ way early and often. He played in all 13 games for the Wolverines as a true freshman. A nice 23 tackles are on the stat sheet, as is one pass breakup. Michigan certainly thought they were getting a look at somebody who was going to be a major contributor in the future.

Sanders played high school football at Kilgore (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 176 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame linebacker Preston Zinter entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He did so after spending three years with the Fighting Irish.

Zinter played in 30 games during his career at Notre Dame, but his impact was relatively limited. He totaled just eight tackles during his three years, with that distribution fairly well spread.

As a freshman in 2023, Preston Zinter played in four games and logged two tackles. He then tallied four tackles as a sophomore while playing in all 16 games in 2024. Finally, he notched two tackles this season while playing in 10 games.

Zinter is a quality special teams player, though. He managed to block a punt in a win over Florida State during the 2024 season.

Prior to enrolling at Notre Dame, Preston Zinter was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 474 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 52 linebacker in the class and the No. 6 overall player from the state of Massachusetts, hailing from Lawrence (MA) Central Catholic.