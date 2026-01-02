Notre Dame freshman cornerback Cree Thomas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett report.

In his first season of collegiate football, Thomas played in three games and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.

Prior to enrolling at Notre Dame, Thomas was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 512 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 51-ranked CB in his class and the No. 5 overall player from the state of Arizona, hailing from Brophy College Prep.

Notre Dame‘s 2025 season got off to a disappointing start, as it dropped its first two games to No. 10 Miami (27-24) and No. 16 Texas A&M (41-40) to open with an 0-2 record. Both of these programs went on to make the 12-team College Football Playoff field, but the Irish were left out after rattling off 10 consecutive wins to finish at 10-2.

After it was revealed that Notre Dame was left out of the Playoff, it declined a postseason bid, which would have likely been the Pop-Tarts Bowl against No. 12 BYU (the second team out of the Playoff). Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua then went on a rant regarding the ACC, which campaigned for Miami to take the final at-large spot in the Playoff over Notre Dame (which it did).

“We were definitely being targeted,” Bevacqua said. “For better and for worse, we have a different relationship with the ACC than any other team in college football, other than the teams in the ACC. We’re in the ACC for 24 sports.”

“We have a scheduling agreement with the ACC, and again, the ACC does wonderful things for Notre Dame. We bring tremendous football value to the ACC, and we didn’t understand why you’d go out of your way to try and damage us in the process.”

Because the program declined a postseason bid, Thomas’ final game with the program came in Notre Dame‘s 70-7 blowout victory over Syracuse on Nov. 22.

Notre Dame’s Transfer Portal departures

Cree Thomas is now the 11th Notre Dame player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

