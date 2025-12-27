Notre Dame sophomore CB Karson Hobbs plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was a freshman on Notre Dame‘s College Football Playoff runner-up team in 2024.

Across two seasons in South Bend, the Cincinnati native recorded seven tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Notre Dame CB Karson Hobbs is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He’s totaled 7 tackles, 1 PD, & 1 INT in his time with the Fighting Irish



Will have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/uU5ZESx707 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 27, 2025

Notre Dame‘s 2025 season got off to a disappointing start, as it dropped its first two games to No. 10 Miami (27-24) and No. 16 Texas A&M (41-40) to open with an 0-2 record. Both of these programs went on to make the 12-team College Football Playoff field, but the Irish were left out after rattling off 10 consecutive wins to finish at 10-2.

Notre Dame was furious with CFP snub; turned down postseason bid

After it was revealed that Notre Dame was left out of the Playoff, it declined a postseason bid, which would have likely been the Pop-Tarts Bowl against No. 12 BYU (the second team out of the Playoff). Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua then went on a rant regarding the ACC, which campaigned for Miami to take the final at-large spot in the Playoff over Notre Dame (which it did).

“We were definitely being targeted,” Bevacqua said. “For better and for worse, we have a different relationship with the ACC than any other team in college football, other than the teams in the ACC. We’re in the ACC for 24 sports.”

“We have a scheduling agreement with the ACC, and again, the ACC does wonderful things for Notre Dame. We bring tremendous football value to the ACC, and we didn’t understand why you’d go out of your way to try and damage us in the process.”

Because the program declined a postseason bid, Hobbs’ final game with the program came in Notre Dame‘s 70-7 blowout victory over Syracuse on Nov. 22.

Prior to enrolling at Notre Dame, Hobbs was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 592 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 61-ranked CB in his class and the No. 22 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from Archbishop Moeller.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.