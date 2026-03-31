Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Fighting Irish on the hunt for another Top-10 class

You can always count on Notre Dame to get the ball rolling early on the recruiting trail. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish make early moves with blue-chip talent and that always bodes well as the cycle treks on.

Looking at the 2027 cycle, Notre Dame has already landed commitments from three top-100 overall prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

There’s nine total commits in the mix to date and that group has the Irish at No. 7 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. After signing the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle, Freeman and Co. are working to ink another elite haul this winter.

Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star cornerback Xavier Hasan committed back in December and continues to headline the haul, now checking in as the No. 54 recruit and No. 7 CB nationally.

“What made Notre Dame right for me is the way they recruited me and talked to me honestly,” Hasan told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about the decision. “I love everything about the school and campus. The life after the football and the way they take care of their players that means a lot.”

Hasan is one of three blue-chip defensive backs in the fold early on. He’s flanked by Cincinnati Anderson four-star CB Ace Alston and Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry, both of whom are also top-20 players at their respective positions.

March has seen the Irish land two top running back targets. Waco (Texas) Midway four-star RB Lathan Whisenton committed on March 25. Five days later, Springfield (Mass.) Central four-star RB Isaiah Rogers locked in. Rogers is the No. 10 burner in the cycle.

The up-to-date Notre Dame recruiting class can be seen below:

Notre Dame 2027 Commits by Position

Running Back

Four-star Isaiah Rogers, No. 197 NATL. (No. 10 RB)

Four-star Lathan Whisenton, No. 357 NATL. (No. 29 RB)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star James Halter, No. 79 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Richie Flanigan, No. 276 NATL. (No. 36 DL)

Linebacker

Four-star Amarri Irvin, No. 260 NATL. (No. 21 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Xavier Hasan, No. 54 NATL. (No. 7 CB)

Four-star Ace Alston, No. 91 NATL. (No. 12 CB)

Safety

Four-star Khalil Terry, No. 163 NATL. (No. 17 S)

Special Teams

Long Snapper Sean Kraft