Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Fighting Irish on the hunt for another Top-10 class
You can always count on Notre Dame to get the ball rolling early on the recruiting trail. Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish make early moves with blue-chip talent and that always bodes well as the cycle treks on.
Looking at the 2027 cycle, Notre Dame has already landed commitments from three top-100 overall prospects, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.
There’s nine total commits in the mix to date and that group has the Irish at No. 7 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. After signing the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle, Freeman and Co. are working to ink another elite haul this winter.
Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star cornerback Xavier Hasan committed back in December and continues to headline the haul, now checking in as the No. 54 recruit and No. 7 CB nationally.
“What made Notre Dame right for me is the way they recruited me and talked to me honestly,” Hasan told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong about the decision. “I love everything about the school and campus. The life after the football and the way they take care of their players that means a lot.”
- 1New
UNC Head Coach Hot Board 2.0
- 2
Texas heading to Women's Final Four
- 3
Kentucky set to hire Mo Williams
- 4
Gus Malzahn appointed to CFP Selection Committee
- 5
Ranking the biggest CFB spenders in private jet travel
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Hasan is one of three blue-chip defensive backs in the fold early on. He’s flanked by Cincinnati Anderson four-star CB Ace Alston and Tustin (Calif.) four-star safety Khalil Terry, both of whom are also top-20 players at their respective positions.
March has seen the Irish land two top running back targets. Waco (Texas) Midway four-star RB Lathan Whisenton committed on March 25. Five days later, Springfield (Mass.) Central four-star RB Isaiah Rogers locked in. Rogers is the No. 10 burner in the cycle.
The up-to-date Notre Dame recruiting class can be seen below:
Notre Dame 2027 Commits by Position
Running Back
Four-star Isaiah Rogers, No. 197 NATL. (No. 10 RB)
Four-star Lathan Whisenton, No. 357 NATL. (No. 29 RB)
Interior Offensive Lineman
Four-star James Halter, No. 79 NATL. (No. 7 IOL)
Defensive Lineman
Four-star Richie Flanigan, No. 276 NATL. (No. 36 DL)
Linebacker
Four-star Amarri Irvin, No. 260 NATL. (No. 21 LB)
Cornerback
Four-star Xavier Hasan, No. 54 NATL. (No. 7 CB)
Four-star Ace Alston, No. 91 NATL. (No. 12 CB)
Safety
Four-star Khalil Terry, No. 163 NATL. (No. 17 S)
Special Teams
Long Snapper Sean Kraft