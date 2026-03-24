Notre Dame sophomore forward Garrett Sundra plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday.

Across two seasons in South Bend (52 games), Sundra averaged 3.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.4 assists. Sundra was a four-star recruit out of Paul VI Catholic (Fairfax, VA) in the Class of 2024.

Sundra is the second Fighting Irish to player to announce their intentions to enter the Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Sophomore guard Sir Mohammed (son of former NBA veteran Nazr Mohammed), who averaged 5.7 points last season, will also be looking for a new home.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Coach Shrewsberry and the entire staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the University of Notre Dame,” Sundra wrote in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful for the chance to represent the Irish these past two years.

“During my time here I had the opportunity to compete alongside some incredible teammate who pushed me every day and helped me grow both on and off the court. I’ve built friendships that will truly last a lifetime. I love this place, the people, and all the memories that I have made. I am forever grateful for Notre Dame.

“After much consideration and discussions with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”

Notre Dame has not made NCAA Tournament appearance in Micah Shrewsberry era

Sundra’s departure comes after yet another disappointing season for Notre Dame basketball. The Fighting Irish finished with a 13-18 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. In three seasons now under head coach Micah Shrewsberry, the program is 41-56. However, don’t expect a change to be made in South Bend.

“Three seasons into his tenure in South Bend, Micah Shrewsberry has yet to finish above .500 overall, or in the ACC,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote back in late February. “The 2025-26 season has been his worst showing, with the Fighting Irish entering the week just 3-11 in conference play. There’s no appetite to make an immediate move, sources told ESPN, though, and Shrewsberry is still signed through the 2029-30 season.”

From 2001-2017, Notre Dame missed the NCAA Tournament just five times. It never once earned a double-digit seed, made three trips to the Sweet Sixteen, and made two trips to the Elite Eight (2015 and 2016). This season, however, Notre Dame didn’t even qualify for the ACC Tournament.