Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He made 17 appearances in the 2025-26 season before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury.

In his limited action, he averaged 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. He shot 62.5% from the field, but only attempted one 3-pointer.

In total, Njie made 77 appearances and 57 starts over the course of three seasons at Notre Dame. Njie began his collegiate career at Penn State, where he spent the 2022-23 campaign.

In his lone season with the Nittany Lions, Njie made 37 appearances and 26 starts. He averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per outing. He shot 52% from the floor.

Kebba Njie played high school basketball at La Lumiere (IN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 142 overall player and No. 23 power forward in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

As of this report, Njie has no eligibility remaining. However, he could apply for a waiver or earn an additional year of eligibility through new legislation. When he suffered his season-ending injury this past season, Njie released a heartfelt message reflecting on his career.

“Even with this unexpected setback, I stand incredibly grateful for everything this journey has given me. Wearing this jersey, representing this university, and competing alongside my brothers has meant more to me than words can explain,” Njie wrote. “I would like to thank my coaches, trainers, teammates, family, and everyone who has supported me through the highs and lows.

“… This chapter didn’t end the way I planned, but I know that through constant perseverance and conviction, God will make it work. I am proud of the hard work I put in and the memories I’ll carry with me forever.”

Njie is the seventh Notre Dame player who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The Fighting Irish posted a 13-18 overall record this past season, along with a 4-14 mark in conference play.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.