Notre Dame freshman forward Ryder Frost plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He averaged 2.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game in his lone season with the Fighting Irish.

Frost played high school basketball at Phillips Exeter Academy (Beverly, MA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 79 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Frost is the latest Fighting Irish to player to announce their intentions to enter the Transfer Portal. Sophomore guard Sir Mohammed (son of former NBA veteran Nazr Mohammed), who averaged 5.7 points last season, will also be looking for a new home.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

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Frost’s departure comes after yet another disappointing season for Notre Dame basketball. The Fighting Irish finished with a 13-18 record and missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. In three seasons now under head coach Micah Shrewsberry, the program is 41-56. However, don’t expect a change to be made in South Bend.

“Three seasons into his tenure in South Bend, Micah Shrewsberry has yet to finish above .500 overall, or in the ACC,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote back in late February. “The 2025-26 season has been his worst showing, with the Fighting Irish entering the week just 3-11 in conference play. There’s no appetite to make an immediate move, sources told ESPN, though, and Shrewsberry is still signed through the 2029-30 season.”

From 2001-2017, Notre Dame missed the NCAA Tournament just five times. It never once earned a double-digit seed, made three trips to the Sweet Sixteen, and made two trips to the Elite Eight (2015 and 2016). This season, however, Notre Dame didn’t even qualify for the ACC Tournament.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.