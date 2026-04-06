Notre Dame guard Cole Certa plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He will have a DNC tag when he goes in, per Jamie Shaw.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

— This story is developing and will be updated.