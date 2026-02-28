We’ve heard of athletes playing through injury before. Today, Notre Dame‘s Micah Shrewsberry is coaching through one.

The Fighting Irish headman will be doing his coaching on a knee scooter after injuring his Achilles during Tuesday’s 100-56 loss to Duke. Shrewsberry had a bulky boot on his left leg and was pictured on the court ahead of Saturday’s matchup vs. NC State.

Senior Day scooter for Micah Shrewsberry, who injured his Achilles during Tuesday’s loss to Duke.



Notre Dame takes on NC State at Noon. pic.twitter.com/emnLDDqGiG — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 28, 2026

It’s unclear exactly what happened for the Notre Dame coach to become injured. However, Shrewsberry emerged from the halftime break on Tuesday in a walking boot, which he coached in for the entire second half. He did not address any specifics after walking into the postgame press conference on cruthces.

“I don’t really want to get into it right now,” Shrewsberry said. “It’s like, the season of hell continues.”

During the loss, Notre Dame shot 37% (19-52) from the floor, 27% (7-26) from deep and 58% (11-19) from the charity stripe. The Fighting Irish never led as they dropped to 0-5 against ranked competition this season.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Shrewsberry continued. “But this isn’t gonna be the worst thing that ever happens in their lives. So, like, embrace the next opportunity, embrace tomorrow, and if we just keep getting chances and opportunities, we’re gonna keep fighting our way to see what happens.”

Notre Dame’s “season of hell” sees the Irish enter Sunday sitting at 12-16 overall, including a 3-12 mark in ACC play. Their home stand against the Wolfpack comes as the Irish have lost seven of their last eight matchups including two straight losses.

Tip-off between Notre Dame and NC State is set for Noon ET. The matchup in the ACC will air live on the CW.



Looking ahead, Notre Dame has two more games left on their regular season schedule — against Stanford and at Boston College — before the ACC Tournament. It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Irish will be in the 15-team tournament, as the bottom three teams in the rankings aren’t inivited.