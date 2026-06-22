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Rivals Football Recruiting

Notre Dame makes legacy offer to one of the nation's top 2028 RBs Xander Edwards

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_7h0members liked this
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Xander Edwards (2)

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