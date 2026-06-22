Notre Dame makes legacy offer to one of the nation's top 2028 RBs Xander Edwards

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Closing time: 5-star intel, leaders, flip targets, new predictions ahead of the final official visit weekend
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Who's closing and who's chasing: Breaking down the leaders entering the final official visit weekend
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Primer: 5-star decisions incoming, leaders on the board – breaking down the final official visit weekend of the summer
More Notre Dame Fighting Irish News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Calling My Shot: On Midwest 4-stars, new Big Ten and SEC predictions
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
2028 offers praise Notre Dame staff, program
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Midnight in California: Landon Miller starts group chat with Dan Lanning and much more
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
OT7 Finals recruiting intel: Decisions loom for Larry Moon and Tre Britton, 2028 recruits set up last weekend visits
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING