Notre Dame releases statement in defense of Marcus Freeman after battery accusation

Notre Dame released a statement in defense of head coach Marcus Freeman following the reported battery accusation from his son’s wrestling tournament. Freeman’s son Vinny is a Cornell wrestling commit.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the statement read. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”

Marcus Freeman was accused of battery by high school wrestling coach Chris Fleeger, according to the South Bend Tribune. Fleeger is an assistant at New Prairie High School and the incident allegedly occured at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational.

“Fleeger filed a police report this past week accusing Freeman of battery,” the report read. “Mishawaka police investigated and turned over the completed report to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be filed. It is unknown how long that charging decision will take and if any charges will be filed at all.

“The altercation allegedly took place after Vinny Freeman’s match against Hanover Central senior Israel Sinnott, which Vinny lost. As Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym by Marcus and Penn head coach Brad Harper, Fleeger allegedly began exchanging words with the group.”

Marcus Freeman reportedly walked through the doorway into the hallway and physical contact allegedly occurred between the Notre Dame coach and Fleeger. Police did not disclose the extent of the alleged contact.

Fleeger and Marcus Freeman’s wife Joanna, allegedly engaged in a shouting match before local law enforcement and Mishawaka school officials separated the two groups. The Freeman family left the school voluntarily, despite not being asked to leave the premises.

The 175-pound standout on the mat made his commitment shortly after the conclusion of his junior season, where he placed third in the IHSAA state wrestling tournament in February of 2025. Vinny Freeman finished that season with a 37-3 overall record, with one of those losses coming in the semifinals of the state tournament before going on and winning the consolation bracket. He won 16 of his last 17 matches of the season and had an overall record of 101-17 as a high school wrestler going into his senior year.