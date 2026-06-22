Notre Dame seems to check the boxes for five-star OL Albert Simien, decision nearing

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Notre Dame makes legacy offer to one of the nation's top 2028 RBs Xander Edwards
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wiltfong Whiparound: Intel following a big recruiting weekend and new predictions
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Inside a new Notre Dame prediction: The Irish are surging for major target
- RIVALS Intel: Top women's basketball recruits set visits
More Notre Dame Fighting Irish News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Closing time: 5-star intel, leaders, flip targets, new predictions ahead of the final official visit weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Who's closing and who's chasing: Breaking down the leaders entering the final official visit weekend
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Primer: 5-star decisions incoming, leaders on the board – breaking down the final official visit weekend of the summer
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Calling My Shot: On Midwest 4-stars, new Big Ten and SEC predictions
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING