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Rivals Football Recruiting

Notre Dame seems to check the boxes for five-star OL Albert Simien, decision nearing

wiltfong hs
Steve Wiltfong

Vice President of Recruiting and Transfer Portal, rivals

@swiltfong_5h0members liked this
Reporting for
Albert Simien Texas A&M
5-star OL Albert Simien (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals)

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