Notre Dame wide receiver KK Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Fighting Irish.

He caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. All in all, the wide receiver has amassed 11 catches over two seasons in South Bend.

Smith played high school football at Reedy (Frisco, TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 527 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

He’s the twelfth Notre Dame player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like Gi’Bran Payne and Joshua Burnham.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey has committed to Nebraska, via the NCAA Transfer Portal per On3’s Pete Nakos. Minchey spent three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

In the 2025 campaign, Minchey made six appearances while serving as CJ Carr‘s backup. Minchey completed 20-of-his-26 pass attempts for 196 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception.

Minchey also recorded seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown. He only made one appearance in the 2024 season. As a true freshman in 2023, Minchey played in three games before ultimately redshirting. The 6-foot-2 standout has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kenny Minchey played high school football at Pope John Paul II (TN), where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 44 overall player and No. 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.