Notre Dame WR Antavious Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Richardson, nicknamed ‘Scrap,’ was a true freshman in 2025.

Before college, Richardson was a highly-touted four star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 7 overall ATH in his 2025 class, as well as the No. 285 player overall.

Richardson transitioned to wide receiver when he entered college. However, he didn’t see any time for the Fighting Irish during the 2025 season.

