PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy gives his take on Notre Dame golfing Leprechaun logo

Rory McIlroy gave his take on Notre Dame’s new golfing Leprechaun logo to represent the men’s golf team. Upon first inspection, he’s a big fan.

Although a great golfer like McIlroy can certainly nitpick grips, technique, etc. That’s exactly what he did when he came to the swing of the “leprechaun.”

The logo looks pretty darn cool, though, and his colored jacket is McIlroy’s favorite. The Irishman did just win The Masters last year!

Drawn from the Fighting Irish spirit, built for the fairway. Introducing the Notre Dame Golf Leprechaun.

#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/9A9L1qZM80 — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) March 25, 2026

“Grip looks a little strong but I love the color of the jacket,” McIlroy tweeted. “Great logo!”

The statement from Notre Dame was simple. “Drawn from the Fighting Irish spirit, built for the fairway. Introducing the Notre Dame Golf Leprechaun.”

Notre Dame men’s golf is back in action on April 4th and 5th at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Ironically, that’s where McIlroy is scheduled to be a few days later.

Ahead of The Masters tournament, which will take place from April 9-12 at Augusta National Golf Club, McIlroy had a brief injury scare. He had to withdraw early from the Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of the third round.

McIlroy was apparently dealing with a back injury. He commented on the issue at the time.

“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back,” McIlroy said. “As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

Luckily, McIlroy was in good enough shape to compete the following weekend. He finished at even par in The Players Championship, notching a 26th place finish.

Here’s to hoping McIlroy is fully fit for The Masters, with a chance to defend his 2025 win. At the very least, he’ll be able to savor a succulent Champions Dinner meal.

Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report