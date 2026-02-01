Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are reportedly expected to hire Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry as its new co-DC and defensive backs coach, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Henry has spent the the last three seasons leading the Fighting Illini defense.

The 37-year-old Henry is a former defensive back at Wisconsin (2007-11) who played under current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema during his time in Madison and joined the Illini coaching staff when Bielema was first hired in 2021.

This report will be updated.