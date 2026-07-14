Teams with the most 5-star commits in updated Rivals300 rankings

Rivals updated its recruiting rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle on Monday. In the update, Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team dished out five-star status to 23 prospects.

Of those 23 five-stars, 21 are currently committed, as of July 14. Those commitments have dispersed among 13 programs, five of which have landed multiple so far.

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Texas A&M’s top-ranked class features the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and safety. Oregon still has Rivals’ No. 1 QB in the mix, as well as a newly-minted five-star receiver. Notre Dame and Oklahoma now have seven Rivals five-stars in their classes combined.

Rivals breaks down the teams that have the most five-star commits, according to the updated Rivals300 rankings:

Notre Dame — 4

No school was more represented atop the new Rivals300 than the Fighting Irish. Head coach Marcus Freeman and Co. have the No. 2 class in the nation and four of their top commits were ranked inside the top 23 on Monday.

Headlining the quartet is Chicago St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho. Despite still being an industry four-star, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder is now Rivals’ No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 DL. He committed in May, as did Carteret (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep offensive tackle Olu Olubobola, now the No. 20 player and No. 3 OT.

The following month, both Folorunsho and Olubobola were paired with another five-star on each side of the trenches. Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston interior offensive lineman Albert Simien (No. 10 NATL.) and Downingtown (Pa.) East EDGE Abraham Sesay (No. 16 NATL.) continued what’s been a massive run of recruiting wins for Notre Dame.

The class still sits at No. 2 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Irish also inked the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle.

Oklahoma — 3

Brent Venables and the Sooners saw a third commit obtain five-star status in the Rivals300 on Monday. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Mustang cornerback Gabriel Osborne Jr. jumped up to No. 21 overall, continuing his rise in what’s an elite group of defensive backs this cycle.

Osborne is one of two in-state five-stars in the Oklahoma class, flanking Fort Gibson offensive tackle Cooper Hackett (No. 12 NATL.). The 6-foot-7 blue-chipper flipped from Texas Tech back in the fall and highlights an elite OL group for position coach Bill Bedenbaugh. While not currently a Rivals five-star, Bixby (Okla.) OT Kaeden Penny (No. 32 NATL.) is also in the mix.

One of the Sooners’ biggest wins of the cycle came in March as they went to the Bluegrass to land Danville (Ky.) Boyle County tight end Seneca Driver (No. 15 NATL.). Rivals has been high on Driver for some time and he remains the No. 1 TE in the new rankings.

The Aggies still have five five-stars according to the industry rankings, but just two are inside the top 23 in the new Rivals300.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews still checks in at No. 2 overall and remains atop a loaded tackle group. He committed in May, six months after Hampton (Ga.) safety Kamarui Dorsey (No. 19 NATL.) did the same. The Peach State playmaker is the No. 1 safety and No. 2 prospect in Georgia.

The Rivals300 will expand to 32 five-stars in the fall and there will likely be another Aggie pledge or two that cracks the list. Tampa Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson (No. 25 NATL.) is still Rivals’ No. 1 LB. Waxahachie (Texas) safety JayQuan Snell (No. 35 NATL.) is the No. 2 safety behind Dorsey. There’s an additional six A&M commits inside the top 100, too.

Oregon — 2

Not many programs have had a better summer on the recruiting trail than Oregon and one of its biggest commitments last month is now a five-star. Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver Dakota Guerrant jumped more than 20 spots in the new Rivals300 and now checks in at No. 22 overall, good for No. 3 at the receiver position.

He joins Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Will Mencl (No. 14 NATL.). The 6-foot-3, 205-pound passer was tabbed Rivals’ No. 1 QB back in the spring and he continues to hold that mantle heading into his senior season this fall. Mencl chose the Ducks over Auburn and others back in April.

To no surprise, Dan Lanning and his staff are closing in on signing another elite class. The Ducks currently sit at No. 4 nationally.

Texas — 2

The Longhorns have stormed their way up the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings and now sit at No. 5. Headlining the pledge list for Steve Sarkisian is an elite playmaker on each side of the ball.

New Orleans Brother Martin wide receiver Easton Royal sits at No. 3 in the new Rivals300 and is still the top pass-catcher in the cycle. He’s been in the mix since November, and while LSU is still pushing hard for a flip, Royal is still atop the Texas haul, as of July 14. His recruitment remains one to monitor ahead of the season.

Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley cornerback John Meredith (No. 8 NATL.) chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M last month. He reminds Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team of Sauce Gardner and is primed to make an immediate impact in Austin next year.