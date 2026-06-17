Top committed offensive tackles in the 2027 recruiting class

The 2027 recruiting cycle is chock-full of talent in the trenches, especially when looking at the offensive tackle position.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there are 31 blue-chip tackles in the cycle. Of those 31, 24 are committed, as of June 16.

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Kennedee Jackson is one of the latest top tackles to make a decision as he flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia. Nine of the nation’s top 10 OT prospects are currently committed. Rivals is breaking down the top pledged tackles in the 2027 cycle as official visit season continues.

Mark Matthews — Texas A&M

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 1 OT)

Scouting Summary: High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5 and around 285 pounds with plus length before his senior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as an athlete in the combine setting, with a 4.98 second 40-yard dash and 4.69 short shuttle at the Miami Rivals Camp after his junior season. Relatively new to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore before moving to the right side as a junior. A twitchy athlete with outstanding movement skills. Flashes an effortless kick slide and movement when working to the second level. Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and could stand to ratchet up the physicality on a play to play basis Has flashes of dominance on Friday nights, but plenty of room for improvement with continued experience.Younger for the cycle, turning 17 years old in April of his junior year. Looks to have one of the higher upsides among offensive line prospects in the 2027 cycle with the ceiling of developing int an early round draft pick.

Olu Olubobola — Notre Dame

School: St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18 NATL. (No. 2 OT)

Scouting Summary: Big-framed offensive tackle with budding physicality and high upside. Has a high-cut build with plus length. Measured at round 6-foot-6, 295 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wing-span prior to his senior season. Has continued to fill out his frame over his final high school years. Lines up at left tackle for his high school. Violent run blocker who looks to finish with authority. Seeks out contact, using his length to make first contact and driving his feet once engaged. Made improvements in pass pro as a junior, flashing reactive quickness and a stronger base. Also made strides with his overall technique. Has a tendency to play high, but has added more flexibility to his game. Has a later birthday for the cycle, turning 17 years old in mid-April of his junior year. Looks to have considerable upside and appears to be an ascending prospect given the jump he showed on junior film. Has the potential to be one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 cycle.

Kaeden Penny — Oklahoma

School: Bixby (Okla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 OT)

Scouting Summary: Coordinated and twitchy tackle with excellent footwork and body control as a pass protector. Two-way high school player who doubles along the defensive line. High-quality mover with athletic ability that translates when moving in space and climbing to the second level. Very balanced and under control in pass protection, plays with great center of gravity. Understands body positioning and leverage in the run game. Walls off defenders and creates clear pathways. Need to see more violence at the point of attack in the run game, which can develop as he gets bigger and stronger. Has the athletic ability and technical skills to thrive in pass protection early at the next level. Will need to develop and transform his body in order to be a big factor in the run game, but has the physical build and technique to be a people mover after he fills out his frame.

Cooper Hackett — Oklahoma

School: Fort Gibson (Okla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 4 OT)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-athletic offensive tackle prospect with rare natural movement skills and a frame that points to immense long-term upside as one of the highest-ceiling linemen early in the 2027 cycle. Measured around 6-foot-7, 260 pounds with elite length (arms over 34 inches) and big hands prior to his junior season. Has the frame to add significant mass once in a college strength program. Lines up at right tackle for his high school, where his athletic traits immediately stand out. Moves with rare fluidity for his size and plays with surprising power through his lower half, generating torque and leverage at the point of attack. Shows balance and body control that project well to the next level. Displays loose flexibility and consistently lowers his pads to handle shorter defenders. Plays with a physical edge and looks to finish blocks through the whistle. Further showcases his athleticism as a disruptive defensive end. Doubles as a talented basketball player on the high school and AAU circuit who can run the court and play above the rim. Will need to add considerable mass and adjust to stronger competition at the next level, which could delay early playing time. Possesses an outstanding developmental profile with the big frame, movement skills, and multi-sport coordination that give him the upside to develop into an early-round NFL Draft pick.

Layton von Brandt — Auburn

School: Appoquinimink (Del.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 79 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

Scouting Summary: Athletic offensive tackle with the frame and movement skills to project as a bookend pass-protector. Has a projectable frame for the position, measuring in at north of 6-foot-6 and around 285 pounds prior to his senior season. Has plus length with arms that measure around 34 inches along with 10-inch hands. A quality athlete in the combine setting, with consistently strong times in the short shuttle. A high-end natural athlete along the offensive line who is an easy, loose mover. Light-footed in his pass set and can easily get to his spots. Has the lateral agility to quickly redirect and recover if out of position. Pairs the movement skills with a nasty streak. Aggressive and physical, looking to finish blocks with authority. Also flashes his athleticism with reps on the defensive line. Does not play top competition in Delaware, but has more than held his own on the national camp circuit. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger, but has already made nice strides in those areas. Looks like the top prospect from the state of Delaware in recent memory and has a high ceiling given the physical tools and play personality.

Jake Hildebrand — Arizona State

School: Basha (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 92 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Hildebrand on his commitment: “I picked Arizona State because of the culture that they have here in Tempe,” he told Rivals’ Brandon Huffman. “Being able to help build a program has been a dream of mine for a while now.” … “I know the coaches will not leave ASU because they were offered the biggest job that was available and both coach Dillingham and coach Tuitele declined the job because they feel something special there, and I see into that vision as well.”

Jakari Lipsey — Michigan

School: Loy Norrix (Mich.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 95 NATL. (No. 8 OT)

Scouting Summary: Three-sport athlete who excels as a thrower in track and field and is a good high school basketball player. Can get up and dunk at his size. Has played both ways in high school and was looked at as a defensive lineman some early on. Still very raw in his technique. Needs to be more consistent play to play as well. Offer possibilities at guard and tackle, and has huge upside but needs diligence and development in order to reach that high ceiling.

Kennedee Jackson — Georgia

School: Lithonia (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 98 NATL. (No. 9 OT)

Scouting Summary: Big-framed offensive tackle with projectable length and functional athleticism at the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5, 301 pounds at the Rivals camp in Nashville prior to his senior season. Has plus length with a 6-foot-11 wing-span. Added 20 pounds in a matter of months. Registers as a solid athlete in the combine setting. Emerged as a national recruit as a junior. Primarily lines up at left tackle for his high school team. Fires off the ball as a drive blocker and gets a push in the run game. Shows pop in his hands at the point of attack and drives his feet once engaged. A quality functional mover. Can get to the second level and reach linebackers. Able to recover in pass protection and also shows a good anchor. Also plays defensive line, showing his athleticism on that side of the ball. Still developing his pass set technique, but has the movement skills to develop with coaching and reps. Can also continue improving his pad level as a taller offensive tackle. Has the translatable tools to develop into a starting offensive tackle at the Power 4 level with the upside to be an all-league and NFL Draft talent.

Elijah Hutcheson — Florida

School: Roanoke Catholic (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 99 NATL. (No. 10 OT)

Scouting Summary: Offensive tackle with the frame, movement skills, and play personality that point to an encouraging developmental upside. Measured in at north of 6-foot-5 and around 260 pounds as a junior. Has the frame to add much more mass, particularly in the upper body. Lines up at left tackle. Shows strong punch with good grip strength. Solid mover who can work to the second level. Capable of getting to his spots in pass protection. Works to finish blocks with authority. Has faced and held up well against talented competition early on in his high school career. Also plays some defensive line, showing athleticism. Transferred from Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee to Roanoke (Va.) North Cross in the middle of his junior season. Will need to add considerable mass and continue improving his anchor as a higher-hipped offensive tackle. Can also continue improving his pass set technique. Has the potential to grow into a starting offensive tackle and NFL Draft pick at the next level with continued development.

Drew Fielder — USC

School: Servite (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 119 NATL. (No. 11 OT)

Scout’s Take: “Drew Fielder was a recent big flip for USC from Oregon, and he has the look of a high-upside developmental offensive tackle. At 6’6, 270 pounds, he has really put on impressive size and mass over the past year. A one-time tight end who has converted to offensive tackle, he moves really well and just has a lot of projectable tools for the position, and I think we view him as having a high upside.” — Charles Power, Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings

Other top committed OT prospects

Kelsey Adams — Georgia

Cole Reiter — Wisconsin

Kaeden Scott — Texas A&M

Princeton Uwaifo — Tennessee

Caleb Johnson — Michigan State

DeMarrion Johnson — Texas A&M

JJ Brown — Clemson

Timi Aliu — Nebraska

Mason McDermott — Indiana

Jimmy Kalis — Ohio State