Top committed running backs early on in 2027 cycle

To no surprise, there’s once again no shortage of talent at the running back position in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies, there are currently 30 blue-chip (four or five-star) running back prospects in the cycle. There’s already been a handful that have come off the board, too.

Of those 30 RBs, seven are committed, as of April 14. That includes Five-Star Plus+ RB Kemon Spell, a former Penn State pledge that’s now committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Rivals is breaking down the top committed running backs early on in the 2027 cycle:

Kemon Spell — Georgia

School: McKeesport (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

Scouting Summary: “All-encompassing running back that can win with power and elusiveness on inside and outside runs. 5-foot-9, 200-plus pounds with tremendous twitch and leg drive. Plays with low pad level and an excellent center of gravity in order to deliver blows and take them himself. Has breakaway speed in order to hit the homerun. Ran sub-11 in the 100m during his sophomore track season. Shows the ability to catch the ball away from his frame as a pass catcher. Has all the physical and athletic tools to make an immediate impact at the next level and beyond. Younger prospect for the cycle.”

Cadarius McMiller — Oregon

School: Tyler (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 175 NATL. (No. 8 RB)

About: The Navy All-American chose the Ducks over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, SMU and more than a dozen other programs. McMiller is coming off a junior season where he finished with 108 carries for 943 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also added 11 receptions for 186 yards and three more scores. McMiller was offered by the Ducks last fall, and seen his recruitment grow since then. In January alone, he picked up seven new FBS offers, but ultimately has chosen Dan Lanning and Co. over a host of other suitors.

Isaiah Rogers — Notre Dame

School: Springfield Central (Mass.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 197 NATL. (No. 10 RB)

On his commitment: “What excites me is the coaches and the environment and I definitely want to get back. What excites me about playing for Coach Freeman is that I’m going to get developed on and off the field and prepared for the next level.”

Amir Brown — Nebraska

School: Rolesville (N.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 295 NATL. (No. 19 RB)

On his commitment: “The fans blew me away. They’re the No. 1 fan base. So passionate. They love their program. The environment is different — it’s a quiet place, but on game day the fans make it crazy. I knew on the first visit. The second one made it clear. My mom and dad knew it too. The staff, the energy — everything felt right.”

Keldrid Ben — Oklahoma

School: Montgomery (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 309 NATL. (No. 22 RB)

On his commitment: “I chose Oklahoma because the coaches really believe in me. I didn’t have any stars, they could’ve went and got another five star in the class of 2027. But they wanted me whenever I got there.”

Kingston Allen — Wisconsin

School: Notre Dame De La Baie (Wisc.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 327 NATL. (No. 25 RB)

On his commitment: “That’s been the dream school since I was a little kid. Just being a hometown kid, Wisconsin’s always the team I turn on the TV and watch their games. It’s just a surreal experience that I’ll never forget. Wisconsin’s definitely a high consideration and the school I want to go to when I’m older.”

Lathan Whisenton — Notre Dame

School: Midway (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 357 NATL. (No. 29 RB)

On his commitment: “Notre Dame has been really doing a great job recruiting me since the offer. They have been showing my family and me a lot of love during the recruiting process. I am excited to check out the campus. Notre Dame has talked to me about football and life as a young man after football, and I’ve really liked that.”

Other top committed RBs

Jeremy Adeyanju — Washington

Sa’Nir Brooks — Syracuse

Javon Vital Jr. — USC

Jaxsen Stokes — Oklahoma

Isaiah Hansen — Iowa State

Noah Parker — Georgia

Tyler Reid — Pitt

Taye Reich — Minnesota

Amos Bradford — Purdue

Christian Freeman — NC State