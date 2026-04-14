Former Winthrop center Logan Duncomb has committed to Notre Dame via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. At the time of Duncomb’s commitment to the Fighting Irish, he was the No. 15 center in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Duncomb made 32 appearances and 28 starts for Winthrop this past season. He averaged 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting 60% from the field. He only attempted three 3-pointers last season and missed all of them.

For his efforts, Duncomb was named the Big South Player of the Year. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award and the Nolan Richardson Award.

Duncomb’s campaign was a stunning improvement compared to his 2024-25 season. That year he only averaged 3.0 points in 8.0 minutes per game.

Before transferring to Winthrop ahead of the 2024-25 season, Duncomb spent one season at Xavier. He didn’t see any action for the Musketeers. Duncomb began his collegiate career at Indiana, where he amassed 18 total appearances.

Logan Duncomb played high school basketball at Archbishop Mueller (OH), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 75 overall player and No. 11 center in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Duncomb is the first player to commit to Notre Dame via the transfer portal this offseason. As of this report, the Fighting Irish have had seven players enter the transfer portal.

Notre Dame finished the 2025-26 campaign with a 13-18 overall record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. Next season will be head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s fourth at the helm of the program.

Notre Dame hasn’t posted a winning record during Shrewsberry’s tenure. Nonetheless, Shrewberry isn’t ready to surrender. After Notre Dame’s season finale, Shrewsberry acknowledged the impending roster turnover his team would face.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that do believe in what we’re doing and want to still be here,” Shrewsberry said. “There’s going to be a core group of guys that are ready to help us make the next step next year. The guys that aren’t here, I wish them all the best. They’ve been a big part of this, but change always happens.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.