2026 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Bracket: Updated scores, matchups, TV
It’s finally conference tournament time in the Big Ten. Stay here throughout the week for updates across the B1G Tournament, including the latest bracket, scores, matchups and TV.
You can see where the Big Ten stands in On3’s latest Field of 64 projections as well. For this tournament, No. 1 UCLA is the favorite to take home the conference crown as well as potentially the College World Series title.
Without further ado, let’s dive into the latest Big Ten baseball tournament bracket. All game times and results are listed below.
B1G Baseball Tournament Bracket 2026
Double Elimination Bracket
Game 1: No. 5 Purdue vs. No. 12 Michigan State (Tuesday, 10 AM ET on BTN)
Game 2: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 9 Illinois (Tuesday, 2 PM ET on BTN)
Game 3: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Rutgers (Tuesday, 6 PM ET on BTN)
Game 4: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Washington (Tuesday, 10 PM ET on BTN)
Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (Wednesday, 10 AM ET on BTN)
Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser (Wednesday, 2 PM ET on BTN)
Game 7 (Qualifier 1): Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (Wednesday, 6 PM ET on BTN)
Game 8 (Qualifier 2): Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (Wednesday, 10 PM ET on BTN)
Game 9 (Qualifier 3): Game 5 Winner vs. Game 7 Loser (Thursday, 3 PM ET on BTN)
Game 10 (Qualifier 4): Game 6 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser (Thursday, 7 PM ET on BTN)
- 1
Rivals300 rankings updated after spring evaluations
- 2New
Oregon suing ex-player for alleged breach of contract
- 3
Final college baseball Rankings from regular season
- 4
Intel on UNC's 2027 recruiting board
- 5
College Baseball National Championship Odds updated
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Big Ten Single Elimination Bracket Quarterfinals
Game 11: No. 4 USC vs. Qualifier 1 (Friday, 10 AM ET on BTN)
Game 12: No. 1 UCLA vs. Qualifier 3 (Friday, 2 PM ET on BTN)
Game 13: No. 2 Nebraska vs. Qualifier 4 (Friday, 6 PM ET on BTN)
Game 14: No. 3 Oregon vs. Qualifier 2 (Friday, 10 PM ET on BTN)
Big Ten Single Elimination Bracket Semifinals
Game 15: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner (Saturday, 3 PM ET on BTN)
Game 16: Game 13 Winner vs. Game 14 Winner (Saturday, 7 PM ET on BTN)
Big Ten Tournament Finals
Game 17: Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner (Sunday, 3 PM ET on BTN)