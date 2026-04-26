2027 NFL Draft: CBS Sports ranks 32 future stars that could define next year's class

Hundreds of college football players watched the NFL Draft this past weekend and imagined hearing their own names called. Some players won’t have to wait much longer to fulfill their dreams.

On Sunday, CBS Sports‘ Blake Brockermeyer revealed a list of 32 players to know ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft. The list features several players who were eligible to enter the NFL Draft this year, but opted to return to college for another season.

Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of this year’s draft, but Brockermeyer expects next year’s draft class to be filled with talent behind center. With so many talented prospects to break down, let’s dive into the list.

Jeremiah Smith has been considered a future top-five pick since his debut campaign at Ohio State. His performances last season didn’t quiet any of the hype surrounding him.

He recorded 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 interceptions. For his efforts, he was named the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year for the second consecutive season. NFL scouts believe Smith’s success will translate to the next level.

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Many analysts believed Dante Moore would enter the NFL Draft this offseason. Alas, the Ducks’ QB1 opted to run it back in Eugene. He’s poised for a standout campaign after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, while only throwing 10 interceptions.

Moore’s arm isn’t his only threat. He’s a mobile QB who fits the mold for a modern NFL play-caller. With another season under his belt, Moore will likely be a favorite among NFL front offices.

Unlike Moore, Simmons wasn’t eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Nonetheless, he looked nothing shy of a professional during his sophomore season with the Longhorns.

Simmons amassed 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and an SEC-high 12 sacks in 2025. In turn, he was named an All-SEC First-Team selection and a Second-Team All-American. Brockermeyer is confident Simmons could find similar in the NFL.

Other than quarterbacks, offensive linemen are arguably the most valuable asset on an NFL roster. With that said, LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is poised for a massive pay day at the 2027 NFL Draft.

Seaton transferred to LSU this offseason after spending two years at Colorado. He was the No. 1 offensive tackle in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Under Lane Kiffin’s direction, Seaton will continue to grow next season; a scary proposition for the rest of college football.

5. QB Arch Manning, Texas

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Arch Manning entered last season as the most-discussed player in the country. Though fans have now seen what he’s capable of, Manning shouldn’t expect any less attention in his redshirt junior year.

After a lackluster start to the 2025 season, Manning found his rhythm and finished the year with 3,163 passing yards, 399 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns. If Manning can build on his momentum next fall, he’ll easily find a home among the professional ranks.

NFL teams won’t easily be able to pass up on a unanimous All-American, and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore is just that. Moore enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, tallying 31 tackles, seven pass breakups and five interceptions, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Moore has the physical traits necessary to defend NFL wide receivers. Assuming Moore repeats his success from last season, he’ll be a sought-after defensive back next spring.

Dylan Stewart could’ve entered the transfer portal this offseason and raked in millions from a powerhouse program. Instead, he’s returning to South Carolina for his junior—and likely last—season.

Stewart secured All-SEC Second-Team honors in 2025 after notching 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections and three forced fumbles. He is expected to be one of the most elite pass-rushers in college football next season.

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Last season was Robinson’s first as a full-time starter, and he didn’t allow the opportunity to go to waste. Robinson logged 20 tackles, seven passes defended and a team-high four interceptions.

The buzz around Robinson has only continued to grow this spring and, if he’s lucky, will crescendo in the fall. As one of the best zone defenders in the SEC, Robinson likely has an NFL roster spot waiting on him in 2027.

9. OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Millions of eyes will be on Texas’ Arch Manning next season, but the highly-touted QB won’t accomplish much unless Trevor Goosby holds up his end of the bargain. Goosby excelled in his role last season, earning All-SEC First-Team honors.

Despite starting in all 13 of the Longhorns’ outings, he allowed just one sack. Standing at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds, Goosby will have NFL teams tripping over one another to draft him next year.

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone will have an opportunity to hurt Trevor Goosby’s draft stock next season, along with plenty of other hopeful linemen. Stone accomplished this feat with many players last season. He totaled 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against his competition.

While Stone doesn’t boast as many accolades as some of the other players on Brockermeyer’s list, his NFL potential speaks for itself. With a 6-foot-3, 315-pound frame, Stone bulldozes over his opponents.

11. EDGE Damon Wilson II, Miami

12. WR Cam Coleman, Texas

13. CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

14. TE Jamari Johnson, Oregon

15. RB Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

16. EDGE Quicy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

17. QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

18. LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

19. QB Darian Mensah, Miami

20. S KJ Bolden, Georgia

21. DL Anthony Smith, Minnesota

22. S Ty Benefield, LSU

23. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

24. QB Demond Williams Jr., Washington

25. WR TJ Moore, Clemson

26. DL Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

27. QB Sam Leavitt, LSU

28. CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

29. OT Carter Smith, Indiana

30. DT A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

31. LB Rasheem Biles, Texas

32. IOL Coen Echols, Texas A&M