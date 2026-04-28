2027 NFL Draft: Joel Klatt releases Top 10 Big Board player rankings

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year’s edition. In fact, that’s just what FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has decided to do.

Klatt dropped his top 10 prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft on Monday, providing his view of the current top contenders to make the big bucks. He’s got an interesting smattering of positional talent.

Among his top 10 are four quarterbacks, a big change after just one went in that range in the draft over the weekend. Anyway, let’s check out the rest of Klatt’s top 10 big board as it stands right now.

The kind of prospect who was on NFL Draft radars as a true freshman, Smith will look to finish off his college career in style as a junior. He seems like a virtual lock to enter the draft after the year as one of the most well-rounded receivers to play in college in the last several years.

In two years, Smith has logged 163 catches for 1,243 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has also rushed for two scores. Show that kind of consistency for a third year and he’s probably a sure thing for the top 10 — maybe even No. 1 overall.

(Mike Miller, Blue & Gold)

The Notre Dame cornerback was a consensus and unanimous All-American during the 2025 season. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back. Oh, and he was a Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, too.

Moore posted 31 tackles, a forced fumble, five interceptions, 12 passes defended, seven pass breakups and scored a defensive touchdown. He can do it all, and he’s one of the best defensive players in the country.

Moore’s decision not to enter the 2026 NFL Draft was one of the biggest made in the sport. At various points in 2025, some had him pegged potentially as the No. 1 overall selection. He’ll be in contention for that next spring.

The Oregon quarterback threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns, against 10 interceptions. He also ran for 156 yards and two scores. And he’ll have one of the most talented pass-catching corps to work with in 2026.

Like Moore, Manning opted to come back for 2026, though there didn’t seem to be as much of a decision for him. He appeared committed to developing for one more season with the Longhorns.

Manning is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, against seven interceptions. He also ran for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns. Shoring up his completion percentage a touch could be the next big step for the talented signal-caller.

(Photo: USA Today)

Seaton opted to transfer to LSU this offseason from Colorado, intent on continuing his college career in the SEC. It should provide a good look at just how high he can vault up NFL Draft boards, given how talented some of the league’s pass-rushers are.

Formerly a top recruit, Seaton earned Freshman All-American honors at Colorado in 2024. He’s got plenty of experience at this point, having started 22 career games entering the 2026 season.

Like Smith, Stewart has been the kind of player that’s been on the NFL Draft radar since he first stepped foot on campus. He’s just that good. Like Seaton, he was a 2024 Freshman All-American.

Stewart’s disruption rate is phenomenal. He’s frequently taking on double teams and still making plays in the backfield. In two years, he’s racked up 56 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 11.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.

Stewart and Simmons will likely compete to be the first EDGE off the board, but there’s not a bad option among them. Simmons was also a 2024 Freshman All-American for his work off the edge in Austin.

His numbers are absolutely absurd. He has simply produced at every turn. In two years, the NFL Draft prospect has secured 91 tackles, 29.5 tackles for a loss, 21.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and five passes defended.

(Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas spent big in the transfer portal this offseason and few gets were as potentially impactful as Cam Coleman. The former five-star prospect has only started to scratch the full surface of his potential, by most accounts.

Coleman geared up at Auburn the past two years. He has caught 93 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns during that time, proving to be an elite every down and big play threat. He could be poised for a monster season linking up with Manning.

Carr took the reins as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback as a freshman, winning a close battle for the job in camp. He did not disappoint, very nearly leading the Fighting Irish to a College Football Playoff berth.

In his first season in charge, he completed about 67% of his passes. He threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns, against just six interceptions. He also ran for three scores. Confidence is sky high that he can build on those numbers meaningfully this fall.

The final prospect in Klatt’s top 10, Chambliss was granted an additional year by the court system and will look to take advantage of it after leading his team on a deep playoff run a year ago. He has the benefit of returning with several pieces back around him.

Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns during the 2025 season. Notably, he threw only three interceptions. He also ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns, often providing timely runs for first downs to extend drives and keep scoring opportunities alive. Can he work his way even higher up in the 2027 NFL Draft? It’s a definite possibility.