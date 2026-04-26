2027 NFL Draft: Pro Football Focus reveals way-too-early Big Board Top 10

Pro Football Focus revealed its way-too-early Big Board for the 2027 NFL Draft. Now that this spring’s edition is in the books, we can take a look at the best players that will be available to the NFL next year.

This is a collection of offensive and defensive talent and these players will be at a premium of course. Who will be in position to draft them? That remains to be seen.

So for now, let’s take a look at PFF’s Big Board for 2027. Even if it is very early.

Smith is arguably the best player in college football going into 2027. Thus, he tops PFF’s Big Board.

The pass catcher is the biggest difference maker on offense, the best route runner and a game breaker. In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Smith has 163 catches for 2,558 yards, 27 touchdowns and 15.7 yards per catch.

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Next up on the Big Board is Smith’s quarterback. Sayin took over as the starter in 2025 and played really well. Now, he fell short of the Heisman and a national title, but he’s more than capable to do so in 2026.

With a year under his belt coached by Ryan Day, expectations are sky high this coming fall. Last year, Sayin threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an FBS leading 77% completion percentage.

Moore returned to college rather than go to the NFL this season. So with that, he could vault up to the No. 1 overall player on the Big Board. At the very least, he should have Oregon in the national title conversation.

Last season, his first as the Ducks’ starter, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage. With more reps under his belt, he is certainly going to be NFL ready after next football season.

Going into Year 3, Simmons looks to be one of the most disruptive defenders in all of college football. He’s the top defender on PFF’s Big Board as well.

Last season, he had 43 tackles, 12 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore. Not to mention his 21 sacks in 29 games in his career, he’s a constant threat to the quarterback.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. (Photo by Edward Finan-Imagn Images)

An All-American corner, Moore is next up on the PFF Big Board. He logged five interceptions last season, more than doubling his total as a freshman.

He’s played in 26 career games, has seven interceptions and 79 total tackles in two years. Expect more from Moore as he leads the Notre Dame defense.

Manning is the third quarterback on the PFF Big Board and even so, ranks out to a top 10 prospect. If he continues to take the leaps he did in the latter half of 2025, we could look at another special Manning QB.

There was a ton of hype, to deafening levels even, about his abilities. Well, after a slow start, Manning picked up down the stretch and turned in a really good first year as a starter: 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

The sack numbers aren’t as explosive for Stweart as they are for Simmons, but man, he’s scary. Stewart has only gotten better in two years, thus he’s top 10 on the Big Board.

Last year, he had 33 tackles in 11 games to go along with 4.5 sacks. He has 11 for his career, but Stewart also has 22.5 tackles for loss in two seasons.

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Smith returns to the Indiana offensive line in 2026. He’s one of the best linemen going into next year’s draft and is next up on the Big Board.

He was a consensus All-American in 2025, helping the Hoosiers win the national title. Not only that, he was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

In two years at Oklahoma, Stone went from playing sparingly as a freshman to exploding onto the scene in 2025. He gets a top 10 spot on the Big Board looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

Stone logged eight tackles for loss last year and 1.5 sacks. He’s a disruptor up the middle and can eat up a lot of space.

Goosby has been at Texas since 2023 and is the second offensive lineman in the top 10 of the Big Board. The Longhorn was also named First-Team All-SEC in 2025.

Goosby went from starting at the end of 2024, while appearing in all 15 games, to full=time starter last fall, taking over for Kelvin Banks Jr., no easy task. Expect him to be in All-American conversations in 2026.