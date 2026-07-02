2027 NFL Draft: Todd McShay ranks top six quarterbacks on big board

The 2027 NFL Draft is less than a year away, and Todd McShay has ranked the six best quarterbacks on his big board. This comes after Brendan Sorsby announced he will prepare for next year’s draft after not being eligible to enter this year’s supplemental draft.

There has been a lot of talk about Arch Manning heading into the 2026 season after showing a lot of promise at the end of last year. McShay likes what Manning can do on the field, but that doesn’t mean he has him ranked as the top QB prospect.

So, who does McShay think is the best QB heading into the 2027 NFL Draft? Here’s a look at the top six QBs on McShay’s board via The McShay Show.

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In January, Moore declined to enter this year’s draft and will play for Oregon this fall. And if things go well for him, he will likely be the No. 1 overall pick.

In 2025, Moore completed nearly 72 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He helped Oregon finish 13-2 and reach the CFP semifinals.

Sellers has the tools to be an elite NFL QB due to his size and speed. If he can get South Carolina to the playoffs this upcoming season, his NFL Draft stock will be at an all-time high.

Last year, Sellers completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries.

Notre Dame is looking to make a title run this year, and the team believes Carr is the guy who can lead the way. He received a lot of buzz this offseason after doing big things in 2025.

Carr started all 12 games last year and threw for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Manning Award and named to the Davey O’Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2025.

4. Arch Manning, Texas

Manning has dealt with a lot of pressure since he was in high school. And after finishing the 2025 season strong, Manning looks to lead Texas to a title run, and that could mean big things in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In 13 games last year, Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also rushed for 399 yards and 10 TDs.

Ohio State fell short of defending the national championship last year, but Sayin played big for them all year. He showed that he is accurate with the football and can make plays when needed.

In 2025, Sayin completed 77 percent of his passes for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was selected to the All-Big 10 Second Team and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

6. Brendan Sorsby

Sorsby likely won’t be playing with any team this year, but that doesn’t take away the talent that he possesses. He was planning to play for Texas Tech this fall, but his gambling allegations led to his departure.

The last time Sorsby played was at Cincinnati in 2024. During that season, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 580 yards and nine TDs.