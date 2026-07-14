4-star DL Karlos May to commit live with Rivals this weekend

Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay four-star defensive lineman Karlos May will announce his commitment live on the Rivals YouTube channel this Saturday, July 18.

One of the top prospects left on the board this cycle, the 6-foot-2.5, 330-pounder has had this date on his mind for a while. May will choose between four schools: Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State.

He is the No. 123 overall prospect and No. 11 DL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Alabama.

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On Monday, Rivals released its updated player rankings and May made a nice jump. He’s now the No. 78 recruit, No. 7 DL and No. 2 player in the Yellowhammer State, per the Rivals300.

May took his official visits and whittled his list of top schools down throughout the spring and summer. It’s Ohio State that’s captured the momentum in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, though Auburn and Georgia have been notable SEC contenders for a while, too.

“Spending time on campus around the people at each school has been pretty crucial for me,” May told Rivals’ Chad Simmons last month. “Getting a lot of details has been very important to me, just making sure that I get a lot of knowledge and making sure everything is what they say it is. Getting around the players, getting around the people, seeing what the vibe is like and how the guys bond and get along. That is big in my decision.”

One school will get good news this weekend.

Scouting Karlos May

Rivals’ Greg Biggins wrote this about May as a prospect this spring:

“We used the term, ‘grown man strength’ to describe May’s play style. Missed his sophomore year due to an injury but emerged as a junior with 43 tackles, eight for loss and four sacks. Eats up double teams and has the raw power to stand his ground and still get a push. A true nose at 6-foot-2, 330 pounds but is more than just a plugger, shows some quickness and can really close on the ball for a player his size. Has one of the best get-off’s among all interior defensive linemen and should develop in to a solid pass rusher as he adds a more counters to the tool kit. Has a strong track profile and qualified for the state championships in the shot put and discuss. A pretty exciting prospect and there’s a lot to like here with his rare combination or size, burst and power.”